Rajkummar Rao says Patralekhaa putting sindoor on him at their wedding ceremony wasn’t planned: ‘I’m glad it happened’

Actor Rajkummar Rao opened up about his wedding with Patralekhaa and revealed why the actor applied sindoor (vermillion) on his forehead during the ceremony. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa married in November 2021 in Chandigarh. Calling it an act of equality, the actor revealed that his decision was ‘impulsive’ and ‘unplanned’. (Also read: Fans say 'kya chillaae ho' as Rajkummar Rao shares intense new clip from HIT)

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa dated for around 11 years before deciding to marry. They had worked together in the 2014 Hansal Mehta film Citylights and also featured in the web show Bose: Dead/Alive. While their love story is no less than a fairytale, the actor broke gender stereotypes at their wedding, when he prompted Patralekhaa to apply sindoor to him after he did the same to her.

Talking about what made them do so, Rajkummar told News18, “I didn’t really read all the comments but I know a lot many people picked it up and a lot of articles were being written, in a good way. People appreciated that and it was something that was very impulsive. None of us planned it.”

“I am somebody who really believes in equality and will never see somebody below me. We both are equal and that’s how it should be. So, yeah, it was very impulsive and wasn’t planned. I am glad it happened and I am hoping that somewhere it stuck people’s hearts,” he added.

Rajkummar will be next seen in HIT: The First Case , releasing on July 15. It also stars Sanya Malhotra. It is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name. It is directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original film.

He will be next seen in Bheed, where he will be reuniting with his Badhaai Do co-star, Bhumi Pednekar. He also has Mr and Mrs Mahi, with Janhvi Kapoor.

