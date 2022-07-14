Fans say 'kya chillaae ho' as Rajkummar Rao shares intense new clip from HIT: The First Case. Watch

Rajkummar Rao has shared a clip from his upcoming film, HIT: The First Case, which shows the range of his acting skills. The video shows Rajkummar as a police officer in civil uniform, interrogating a college professor about one of his students. The film is set to release in theatres on July 15 and also stars Sanya Malhotra. Also read: Rajkummar Rao reveals he was rejected over ridiculous reasons like height, eyebrows

Sharing the video on Wednesday, the actor wrote "Here’s a sneak peek from #HITTheFirstCase. Releasing on 15th July, 2022." It shows how Rajkummar begins interrogating the professor in a normal tone, but gets offended on how he speaks about the dressing sense of a missing student and blames her for spoiling culture. Unable to shout at the professor during the interrogation, Rajkummar shouts at another person in order to communicate his anger.

A fan reacted to Rajkummar's video, “Aae haae kya chillaaaae ho bhai (wow, the way you have shouted).” Another said, "Acting level bhai." One more fan commented, “Amazing as always.” One of the comments read, "Mast acting Bhai. That annoying scream..."

Rajkummar plays Vikram Jaisingh, a cop, who is on the trail of a missing woman, while he struggles with mental health issues in HIT: The First Case. Talking about his role, he told PTI in a recent interview, “It is a great part because it is so complex. I like things that are complex in my characters. I don’t want it to be one journey, there has to be twists and turns. There has to be conflicts in your character’s head.”

He added, “He has baggage. That trauma has turned into PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), he gets panic attacks. He is so passionate about his work, but his job is such that it gets triggering sometimes.” HIT is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu hit of the same name directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who had also helmed the original film.

