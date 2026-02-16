Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Will the actor be released from Tihar Jail? Delhi High Court to decide today

• The court had previously denied Rajpal bail once. The actor had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.

• After the film failed at the box office, Rajpal was unable to return the money, leading to a court case.

• In 2018, he and his wife Radha were convicted by a Magisterial Court and sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment.

• The conviction was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019. Rajpal Yadav eventually appealed in the High Court.

• In June 2024, the Delhi High Court granted him temporary relief by suspending the sentence and directing Rajpal to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues.

• On February 2, this year, the court directed Rajpal to surrender, observing that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant.

• The actor surrendered before the court on February 5, expressing his inability to pay the outstanding amount. He was sent to Tihar Jail

• Actor Sonu Sood was the first from Bollywood to lend him support, as he signed him for his next film and gave him an undisclosed amount as a signing bonus, urging others from the industry to do the same.

• The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also urged all its members to support Rajpal Yadav as several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, reached out to his family.

• Rajpal’s manager has said that the actor has repaid half of the original amount, and will try to repay the remainder soon.