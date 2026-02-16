Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Will the actor be released from Tihar Jail? Delhi High Court to decide today
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Actor Rajpal Yadav is in Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. The Delhi High Court will hear his bail application today.
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Actor Rajpal Yadav is currently in Tihar Jail over a decade-old case of non-repayment of around ₹9 crore he took for his film. • The Delhi High Court will hear Rajpal Yadav’s bail plea today and is expected to rule on the actor’s fate in the afternoon....Read More
• The court had previously denied Rajpal bail once. The actor had borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd in 2010 for his directorial debut Ata Pata Laapata.
• After the film failed at the box office, Rajpal was unable to return the money, leading to a court case.
• In 2018, he and his wife Radha were convicted by a Magisterial Court and sentenced to six months of simple imprisonment.
• The conviction was later upheld by a Sessions Court in early 2019. Rajpal Yadav eventually appealed in the High Court.
• In June 2024, the Delhi High Court granted him temporary relief by suspending the sentence and directing Rajpal to demonstrate “sincere and genuine measures” to clear the outstanding dues.
• On February 2, this year, the court directed Rajpal to surrender, observing that the actor repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant.
• The actor surrendered before the court on February 5, expressing his inability to pay the outstanding amount. He was sent to Tihar Jail
• Actor Sonu Sood was the first from Bollywood to lend him support, as he signed him for his next film and gave him an undisclosed amount as a signing bonus, urging others from the industry to do the same.
• The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) also urged all its members to support Rajpal Yadav as several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, reached out to his family.
• Rajpal’s manager has said that the actor has repaid half of the original amount, and will try to repay the remainder soon.
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Sonu Sood prays for Rajpal
Actor Sonu Sood tweeted ahead of the hearing, “Today is an important day for our brother Rajpal Yadav bhai. Praying that things move in the right direction and he gets the relief he deserves. He’s a rare talent and a wonderful soul. Let’s not let the momentum die, we stand with him and will keep going till things are right. 🙏”
Rajpal Yadav bail hearing live updates: Actor's hearing at Delhi HC today
Actor Rajpal, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, will have his bail hearing at the Delhi High Court today afternoon (16 February). The actor is in jail over a cheque bounce case.