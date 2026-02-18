Rajpal Yadav says there should be designated ‘smoking areas’ inside jails after getting interim bail in ₹9 cr debt case

Actor Rajpal Yadav was released from Tihar Jail till March 18 in the ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. The actor issued his first statement after the release, thanking the entire nation and people from Bollywood for supporting him. According to the latest update from news agency PTI, Rajpal has now urged the prison authorities to introduce smoking rooms on the premises. (Also read: Rajpal Yadav thanks entire nation and Bollywood for support after getting released from Tihar jail in ₹9 crore debt case) Rajpal Yadav surrendered himself to Tihar jail authorities in connection with cheque-bounce cases earlier this month. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_10_2026_000374B) (PTI)

What Rajpal Yadav said Speaking at his ancestral village in Shahjahanpur district, Rajpal said there should be "designated smoking areas inside jails, similar to facilities at railway stations and airports". He went on to share that prisons should be treated as reform centres where inmates must be given structured opportunities to change, though the law remained supreme for those unwilling to reform.

"It is often difficult to judge from the outside who is a hardened criminal and who made a one-time mistake. My advocate Bhaskar Upadhyay will officially respond to all legal questions," he said. He also said that he would not speak to the media for the next two days due to a family wedding and would address queries through a press conference later.

More details about the case Earlier, the actor also told the press that his case dates back to 2012 and that he has been to the High Court whenever he has been issued orders. Rajpal added, “The way the entire country, the world, and Bollywood have loved me, if I face any allegations, I'm available to answer. Thank you, High Court, for giving me the opportunity to be heard.”

The Delhi High Court granted interim bail to the actor till March 18. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma granted Rajpal interim bail, subject to his depositing ₹1 lakh as bail bond and furnishing one surety. Earlier in the hearing, the court had ordered Rajpal to deposit ₹1.5 crore by 3 PM for interim bail. After the lawyer of the complainant, M/S Murli Project, confirmed that the actor had deposited the amount in the company’s bank accounts against the bounced cheque amount, the bail was granted.

Rajpal will stay out of prison till March 18, the next hearing, by which time he is expected to repay the remainder of the due amount in order to avoid his sentence. From Sonu Sood to Mika Singh, several Bollywood names came forward to show support for Rajpal in the last few days.