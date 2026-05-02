Rajpal Yadav is all praise for Michael Jackson biopic, pens note on the legacy of King of Pop: ‘Waqai ek ajooba the’

Michael, the biopic on Michael Jackson starring his son Jaafar Jackson, may be drawing mixed reactions, but it has certainly found an admirer in Rajpal Yadav. The 55-year-old actor was delighted after watching the film, with one particular moment leaving him especially impressed.

Rajpal Yadav shared his warm appreciation for the Michael Jackson biopic.

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Also Read | Michael India box office collection day 7: Michael Jackson biopic collects ₹26 crore in its first week

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa actor took to Instagram on May 2 to share his appreciation for the film. In his caption, he spoke about a moment of awe upon discovering that Michael Jackson was a fan of British silent-era actor and comedian Charlie Chaplin.

Rajpal Yadav's appreciation for Michael

In his Instagram post, Yadav shared a series of photos of himself looking dapper in a crisp white shirt, complete with a Jackson-inspired top hat. Striking a playful pose, he appeared to recreate the icon’s signature style – tipping his hat while mimicking the legendary moonwalk.

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{{^usCountry}} In the caption he wrote, “Jinki puri duniya deewani thi, aur woh khud Charlie Chaplin ke deewane the, yeh sunkar dil ko bahut thandak lagi! Jackson family aur puri team ko itni sarahniya film ke liye bahut badhaiyan. Michael Jackson waqai ek ajooba the (The one whom the entire world was crazy about was himself a fan of Charlie Chaplin – hearing this brought great comfort to my heart! Many congratulations to the Jackson family and the entire team for such a commendable film. Michael Jackson truly was a wonder).” About Michael {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the caption he wrote, “Jinki puri duniya deewani thi, aur woh khud Charlie Chaplin ke deewane the, yeh sunkar dil ko bahut thandak lagi! Jackson family aur puri team ko itni sarahniya film ke liye bahut badhaiyan. Michael Jackson waqai ek ajooba the (The one whom the entire world was crazy about was himself a fan of Charlie Chaplin – hearing this brought great comfort to my heart! Many congratulations to the Jackson family and the entire team for such a commendable film. Michael Jackson truly was a wonder).” About Michael {{/usCountry}}

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Directed by Antoine Fuqua and written by John Logan, Micahel chronicles the journey of Michael Jackson with the Jackson 5 in the 1960s, through major tours like the Bad Tour in the 1980s and the Victory Tour. It stars Jaafar Jackson as Michael, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Miles Teller as John Branca, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, and Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones.

Michael has completed its first week in theatres with a steady box office run, collecting ₹2.50 crore on its seventh day and taking its total India gross to ₹31.19 crore, with net collections standing at ₹26.05 crore. The film witnessed a noticeable boost over the weekend, earning ₹5.25 crore on Saturday and ₹5.85 crore on Sunday, before dipping to ₹2.25 crore at the start of the week.

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Despite facing strong competition from Bollywood releases like Bhooth Bangla and Dhurandhar 2, the Hollywood biopic has maintained a consistent performance. Its sustained traction at the box office highlights its appeal among Indian audiences, continuing to draw viewers even amid multiple competing releases.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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