Raju Srivastav's wife posts old video of him singing Kishore Kumar song, pens note a month after comedian's death

A month after his death, Raju Srivastav's wife Shikha Srivastav has shared an unseen video of the late comedian singing a song. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shikha also penned a note for her late husband. In the old video, Raju sat on a bed inside a room and sang Kishore Kumar's Yaadon Main Woh Sapnon Main Hai from Swami (1977). (Also Read | Raju Srivastava’s family pens thank you note to Amitabh Bachchan for his voice note)

Sharing the video, Shikha wrote, "It's been a month since you're gone but we know you're still with us and will continue to be... (red heart emoji)." After writing a line from the song in Hindi, she continued saying that he is now in her memories, conversations and dreams.

Shikha also wrote in Hindi, "I didn't know you would change this song into reality so soon (in just 12 days). I did not know that heartbeat will betray you, you will make us cry while making everyone laugh ...... (red heart emoji) - Shikha Srivastava."

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "This is unfortunately unfair for him...A great man who has made all laugh with his jokes. Totally unfair. Patience for you all to bear this loss. God bless your family and his soul." Another person said, "Raju Bhaiya we all miss you." "He was a great comedian..," commented an Instagram user. "He always remains in heart, mind and in our laugh," read a comment.

Raju, one of the popular names in the comedy and film circuit, died on September 21 at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after 41 days in the hospital. He was cremated in the presence of family and close friends. The 58-year-old stand-up artiste was admitted to the AIIMS on August 10 following a heart attack while working out at a Delhi hotel gym.

The comedian was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He also featured in hit Hindi films such as Maine Pyaar Kiya and Baazigar. He is survived by wife Shikha, daughter Antara and son Ayushmaan.

