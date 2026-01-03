Rakesh Bedi had tears in his eyes after Dhurandhar success: 'Been working for 49 years, but never felt like a star'

Ever since Dhurandhar first released in theatres almost a month ago, everyone from Akshaye Khanna to Ranveer Singh has been flooded with compliments for their portrayals. Amid this, veteran actor Rakesh Bedi has also earned acclaim for playing shrewd politician Jameel Jamali. The film’s casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, has revealed that the actor had tears in his eyes after the film’s reaction. Rakesh Bedi clicks a selfie with Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh on the sets of Dhurandhar.

How Rakesh Bedi reacted to Dhurandhar's success

In a conversation with India Today, Mukesh Chhabra stated that he recently met Rakesh Bedi in his office, where the 71-year-old shared his reaction to his role in Dhurandhar. “He said, 'I've been working for 49 years, but I've never felt like a star the way I do now.' He had tears in his eyes,” Chhabra said.

Rakesh Bedi plays Jamali, a Karachi politician who patronises Rehman Dakait, a gangster played by Akshaye Khanna. But Ranveer Singh, an Indian spy infiltrating Rehman’s gang, gets him to flip on his protege for political as well as personal gains. The actor has been praised for his layered performance.

Mukesh Chhabra on Dhurandhar casting

The casting of Dhurandhar has received widespread praise. Talking about his method, Mukesh Chhabra added, “I like surprising people," he says of his casting philosophy. He further describes, "I keep thinking: how do I shock them? How do I twist these roles?”

All about Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Dhurandhar has been a runaway hit, minting ₹1167 crore worldwide, and becoming the sixth-highest-grossing Indian film ever. Dhurandhar Part 2, which will conclude the story, will release in March 2026. Rakesh Bedi is expected to reprise his role in the sequel too.