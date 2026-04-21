Rakesh Bedi leaves Farah Khan speechless after he asks why she did not cast him in any of her films: ‘Agli film mein…’

Rakesh Bedi was singled out for attention for his scene-stealing performance in Dhurandhar The Revenge. The Aditya Dhar film went on to become a game changer at the box office, and rewrote records. Rakesh played a shrewd and manipulative Pakistani politician in the film. Filmmaker Farah Khan went to Rakesh's residence to shoot her new vlog, and shared it on her YouTube channel. During the chat, Rakesh admitted that he is angry with Farah for never casting him in one of her films. (Also read: Ranveer Singh said if Dhurandhar 2 made ₹1000 crore, then ₹500 crore would be because of Rakesh Bedi) Rakesh Bedi asked Farah Khan why she never took him in any of her films.

What Rakesh told Farah During the chat, Rakesh told Farah, “I am also very angry with you because you never took me in any of your films.” Farah asked in return, "Mereko bol kaunsi picture main tere liye role achha tha (Tell me which role suited you in my films)?" She gave the example of Satish Shah in Main Hoon Na. Rakesh was not having any of that excuse and playfully responded, saying, "Do dialogues bahut common hai humari industry main, arey tu bata kaunsi film main leta aur dusra, ‘Agli film mein pakka lunga (Two dialogues are very common in the industry. First is which role would be suitable for me and the second is how I will definitely be cast in the next picture)!’"

Farah then added the same dialogue and said he will definitely get a role in her next film. The two giggled, and Rakesh said that he could never be angry with her.

Rakesh Bedi's daughter, Ritika Bedi, went on to share her first reaction after watching Dhurandhar The Revenge. Ritika said, "I remember finding him at the screening and hugging and crying. Because, as a daughter, it was like a validation. I am extremely proud," His wife said, "I am happy this success came to him now because my girls could see what fame looks like."