Rakesh Bedi reveals what Aditya Dhar is doing as Dhurandhar earns over 350 crore worldwide: ‘Woh apne ghar jaake…’

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has created waves on social media and at the box office since its release. The film has become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025 in just eight days and continues its successful box office run. While some members of the film’s cast have been busy speaking about its success, Aditya has chosen to stay away from the limelight. In a recent interview with Filmygyan, actor Rakesh Bedi praised the filmmaker’s grounded nature. Rakesh Bedi said Aditya Dhar is with family, away from limelight despite Dhurandhar's success.

Rakesh Bedi praises Aditya Dhar

Rakesh revealed how Aditya had promised him a meatier role after his one-scene appearance in URI: The Surgical Strike. Although he did not initially believe it would come true, Aditya later offered him the role of a Pakistani politician, Jameel Jamali, in Dhurandhar. Rakesh said, “Aditya is different. He means what he says. He is a very deep-rooted man, with a lot of culture and ethics seeped into him. He is not a shallow person.”

Praising Dhar’s humility further, Rakesh added, “Iss saal Dhurandhar itni badi hit hai, aur abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. Yeh toh aadhi film hai, aadhi toh baaki hai. Lekin woh limelight mein hai hi nahi. Woh kisi ko interview nahi de raha, baat nahi kar raha. Woh apne ghar jaakar baith gaya hai. He is just with his family. He is not like, ‘Oh, maine yeh kar diya, woh kar diya…’ He is not enjoying or brandishing the pomp and show; he’s not doing that (This year, Dhurandhar is such a big hit, and this is just the beginning. This is only half the story; the other half is yet to come. But he isn’t in the limelight at all. He isn’t giving interviews or talking to anyone. He has simply gone home and is spending time with his family. He’s not someone who boasts about his achievements)."

About Dhurandhar

The spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film and draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2012 fake currency crisis, and covert operations by R&AW under Operation Lyari.

The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt, along with Sara Arjun and others in key roles. While Dhurandhar received mixed reviews from critics, the cast’s performances have earned widespread praise. Backed by strong word of mouth, the film has grossed ₹372.75 crore worldwide so far and is now eyeing to surpass Rajinikanth’s Coolie.