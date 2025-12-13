Aditya Dhar finally reacts to Hrithik Roshan’s review of Dhurandhar questioning its politics: ‘Part 2 is coming…’

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar has reacted to Hrithik Roshan’s glowing second review of the film, which came hours after his initial reaction in which he openly admitted to disagreeing with the film’s politics. Acknowledging Hrithik’s words of encouragement, Aditya expressed gratitude for the encouragement and said the team would do their best to live up to it in Dhurandhar Part 2. Aditya Dhar thanked Hrithik Roshan for his praise for Dhurandhar, saying every actor and every department "gave more than 100%".

Aditya Dhar responds to Hrithik

Aditya took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to Hrithik’s second review for the film, which stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi and Arjun Rampal.

In his second review, which he shared on X and Instagram, Hrithik wrote, “Still can’t get DHURANDHAR out of my mind. @AdityaDharFilms you are an incredible maker man. @RanveerOfficial the silent to the fierce what a journey and so damn consistent."

“#Akshayekhanna has always been my fav and this film is proof why. @ActorMadhavan bloody mad grace, strength and dignity!! But man @bolbedibol what you did was phenomenal.. what an ACT, brilliant !! A huge big round of applause for everyone especially the makeup and prosthetics dept! I can't wait for part 2,” he added.

Responding to Hrithik’s praise-filled second post, Aditya took to the comment section and wrote back, “Deeply humbled by your love for #DHURANDHAR, @iHrithik Sir.”

“Every actor and every department gave more than 100%, and your appreciation is a huge boost for the whole team. Thank you for celebrating their craft. Part 2 is coming… and we’ll try our best to live up to this encouragement (folded hand emoji),” he added.

Hrithik’s second post followed just hours after his first, in which he praised the film’s powerful storytelling while admitting that he did not agree with its political undertones.

Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories to pen a note, saying, “I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema.”

“I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing,” the War 2 actor added.

At that moment, the internet was confused about why Hrithik had posted another review of Dhurandhar hours after his first. Reactions ranged from asking him if he was backtracking to questioning if he had different admins handling X and Instagram. One person wrote, “Hrithik on IG: ‘I disagree with the politics’. Hrithik on X 48 hrs later: ‘Bro the cinema tho.’”

About Dhurandhar

The spy thriller is set in Pakistan. It features Ranveer as an Indian spy who infiltrates the terror networks based in Lyari. The storyline explores espionage, crime, and intelligence operations. It also stars Akshay Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles. The thriller opened to an explosive response at the box office. So far, the film has collected over ₹232 crore. crore, as per Sacnilk.com. The film released in theatres on December 5. The second part of the film is set to release in theatres next year, on March 19.