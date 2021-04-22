Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Rakesh Roshan drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shower love
bollywood

Rakesh Roshan drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shower love

Pinkie Roshan shared a new picture with her husband, Rakesh Roshan, on Instagram. She got compliments from her son Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 11:31 AM IST
Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan in the pool.

Pinkie Roshan shared a picture of herself posing in a pool with her husband, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Her Instagram post got a lot of love from her family members, including her son, actor Hrithik Roshan, and his ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan.

In the picture, Pinkie was seen wearing a black monokini, a swimming cap and goggles, as she held hands with Rakesh. “My partner for life, be proud to call me your wife,” she wrote in the caption.

Rakesh left a flirtatious comment on the post. “My wifey darling, don’t forget that you’re with Mr. Charming!” he wrote, along with a wink emoji. Hrithik wrote ‘hahaha’ and dropped clapping and ‘hands raised in celebration’ emojis. Sussanne, meanwhile, said ‘tooo cute best pic’. She added heart and heart-eyes emojis with her comment. Pinkie’s niece Pashmina Roshan commented, “Hahahha the cutest.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Varun shuts down troll who accused him of 'showing privilege' while 'people die'

Madhuri shares vintage pics with Shah Rukh as their film Anjaam clocks 27 years

Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai trailer: Eidi is here, Salman Khan-style

Sonakshi's fans stunned at physical transformation, call her 'duplicate Sona'

Pinkie also posted videos of herself doing water aerobics. She got a compliment from Hrithik, who wrote, “Woah!! amazing effort.” She is a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout videos on Instagram.

Hrithik was seen in two films - Super 30 and War - in 2019. On his birthday earlier this year, he announced his next project - Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The film, touted to be an action-drama high on patriotism, will mark his first collaboration with actor Deepika Padukone. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Also see: Sonakshi Sinha's fans stunned at physical transformation, call her 'duplicate Sona'

Hrithik will also return as the titular superhero in Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh. It was speculated that he will play four different roles in the film.

Rakesh, however, told Bollywood Hungama that there is no truth to the rumours. He said, “Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rakesh roshan pinkie roshan hrithik roshan sussanne khan hrithik sussanne

Related Stories

bollywood

When Hrithik Roshan talked about dad Rakesh getting shot by mafia: 'They wanted money, we didn't pay'

UPDATED ON APR 03, 2021 02:08 PM IST
bollywood

Sussanne Khan says 'I think I am a boy' in new Instagram post, ex Hrithik Roshan reacts

PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 09:24 PM IST
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP