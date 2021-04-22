Rakesh Roshan drops flirty comment on wife Pinkie’s pool photo, Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan shower love

Pinkie Roshan shared a picture of herself posing in a pool with her husband, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan. Her Instagram post got a lot of love from her family members, including her son, actor Hrithik Roshan, and his ex-wife, interior designer Sussanne Khan.

In the picture, Pinkie was seen wearing a black monokini, a swimming cap and goggles, as she held hands with Rakesh. “My partner for life, be proud to call me your wife,” she wrote in the caption.

Rakesh left a flirtatious comment on the post. “My wifey darling, don’t forget that you’re with Mr. Charming!” he wrote, along with a wink emoji. Hrithik wrote ‘hahaha’ and dropped clapping and ‘hands raised in celebration’ emojis. Sussanne, meanwhile, said ‘tooo cute best pic’. She added heart and heart-eyes emojis with her comment. Pinkie’s niece Pashmina Roshan commented, “Hahahha the cutest.”

Pinkie also posted videos of herself doing water aerobics. She got a compliment from Hrithik, who wrote, “Woah!! amazing effort.” She is a fitness enthusiast and often shares workout videos on Instagram.

Hrithik was seen in two films - Super 30 and War - in 2019. On his birthday earlier this year, he announced his next project - Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The film, touted to be an action-drama high on patriotism, will mark his first collaboration with actor Deepika Padukone. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Also see: Sonakshi Sinha's fans stunned at physical transformation, call her 'duplicate Sona'

Hrithik will also return as the titular superhero in Krrish 4, which will be directed by Rakesh. It was speculated that he will play four different roles in the film.

Rakesh, however, told Bollywood Hungama that there is no truth to the rumours. He said, “Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”