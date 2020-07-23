e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Hrithik Roshan to play four different roles in Krrish 4? Rakesh Roshan denies rumours, says script is yet to be locked

Hrithik Roshan to play four different roles in Krrish 4? Rakesh Roshan denies rumours, says script is yet to be locked

Rakesh Roshan has denied news of Hrithik Roshan playing four different characters in the next iteration of the Krrish franchise.

bollywood Updated: Jul 23, 2020 21:25 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Hrithik Roshan as Krrish.
Hrithik Roshan as Krrish.
         

Krrish 4 director Rakesh Roshan has rubbished reports that his son, actor Hrithik Roshan, will have four different roles in the superhero film. Chalking it up to the creation of an imaginative journalist, the filmmaker said that the script is still being worked.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Rakesh said, “Journalists have a lot of time these days to think up screenplay ideas at home. This is just a rumour, like many rumours about Krrish 4. There is absolutely no truth to it. The script is in the process of evolving. It is still very early. When we do lock in on certain specifics in the plot, I’ll share them with you.”

Earlier, in Krrish and Krrish 3, Hrithik has played two different characters - scientist Rohit Mehra and his son Krishna Mehra, who moonlights as the caped crusader Krrish. Rohit dies at the end of Krrish 3 but it was speculated that he would be brought back from the dead in the next instalment of the franchise.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan dismisses report of testing negative for Covid-19: ‘Incorrect, Irresponsible, fake’

On Hrithik’s birthday in 2018, Rakesh had announced that Krrish 4 would release on Christmas 2020. “Today is perhaps the best day to make the release day of Krrish 4 official. Christmas 2020 it is. A gift for all of you on Hrithiks birthday. Happy birthday @iHrithik,” he had tweeted.

 

However, later that year, Rakesh was diagnosed with early-stage throat cancer, which led to Krrish 4 being pushed. The script is expected to be finalised by the end of 2020, and the film will go on floors in the second-half of 2021, according to Bollywood Hungama.

The franchise began in 2003 with Koi... Mil Gaya. It was followed by Krrish (2006) and Krrish 3 (2013). All three films were directed by Rakesh and starred Hrithik, and became huge successes at the box office.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
Prashant Kishor’s year-long Bengal survey behind CM Mamata’s big TMC shake up
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
IAF eyes new smart weapon for Rafale jets amid border row with China
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Israeli scientists coming to India with 4 potential Covid breakthrough tech
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Pakistan has blocked review of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case, says India
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Man who allegedly tried to steal garlic tied to vehicle and thrashed in MP
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot to call assembly session soon, claims majority
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
37-year old Tamil Nadu man live streams suicide on Facebook: Police
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
‘Think we have a winner’: Donald Trump on 10 crore Covid vaccine dose order
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyBihar Covid-19Sachin PilotPM ModiRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In