Rakhi Sawant defends Ranveer Singh amid FWICE row over Don 3 dispute: ‘Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye’

The fallout surrounding Ranveer Singh’s abrupt exit from Don 3 continues to snowball, with the FWICE intensifying its stand against the actor and sparking fresh drama in Bollywood. Amid the controversy, Rakhi Sawant has jumped to Ranveer’s defence, claiming the actor is being unfairly targeted.

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 on May 25.

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Taking a swipe at Farhan Akhtar, Rakhi said that the filmmaker is trying to stay in the spotlight by dragging Ranveer’s name into the controversy.

Rakhi Sawant defends Ranveer Singh

During her recent outing in the city, Rakhi was seen sharing her thoughts while interacting with the paparazzi. The Bigg Boss fame star, known for her blunt and unapologetic opinions, claimed that members of FWICE are “jealous” of Ranveer.

Talking about the whole controversy, Rakhi said, “Main condemn karti hoon. Jin logon ne Ranveer ko ban kiya hai… mujhe bahut gussa aa raha hai. Kyunki woh superstar hai, Ranveer par har banda jalta hai. Inke p**hw**e mein takat hai toh Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye, mere bhai ko. Ek-ek ko uda kar Salman bhai band baja dega. Ranveer apni mehnat se aaya hai, Deepika (Padukone) aur Ranveer dono apni mehnat se aaye hain."

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{{^usCountry}} It translates to, “I condemn this. I’m very angry at the people who have banned Ranveer because he is a superstar, and everyone is jealous of him. If they really have the courage, let them try banning my brother Salman Khan. Salman bhai will shut each one of them down. Ranveer Singh has achieved success through his own hard work, and both he and Deepika Padukone have made it on their own.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It translates to, “I condemn this. I’m very angry at the people who have banned Ranveer because he is a superstar, and everyone is jealous of him. If they really have the courage, let them try banning my brother Salman Khan. Salman bhai will shut each one of them down. Ranveer Singh has achieved success through his own hard work, and both he and Deepika Padukone have made it on their own.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rakhi further added, “Salman Khan ko aise log ban karke dikhaye, woh bata denge. FWICE, aap log humare Ranveer se jalte ho kyunki unhone lagatar superhit filmein di hain. Aap mein dum hai toh Salman ko touch karke batao, woh tumhari baja dega. Farhan Akhtar jitna apni filmon mein superhit nahi hua, woh kahin dikha nahi, ab Ranveer ke naam par publicity nikal raha hai aur woh dikh gaya hai." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rakhi further added, “Salman Khan ko aise log ban karke dikhaye, woh bata denge. FWICE, aap log humare Ranveer se jalte ho kyunki unhone lagatar superhit filmein di hain. Aap mein dum hai toh Salman ko touch karke batao, woh tumhari baja dega. Farhan Akhtar jitna apni filmon mein superhit nahi hua, woh kahin dikha nahi, ab Ranveer ke naam par publicity nikal raha hai aur woh dikh gaya hai." {{/usCountry}}

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It translates to, “Let people them try banning Salman Khan, then they’ll see what happens. FWICE, you people are jealous of our Ranveer Singh because he has delivered back-to-back superhit films. If you really have the guts, try messing with Salman and he’ll put you in your place. Farhan Akhtar was never as successful in his own films, and now he is seeking publicity using Ranveer’s name and it’s obvious.”

Ranveer Singh gets notice from FWICE

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On Monday, the FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan Akhtar approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April. Following this, Ranveer’s spokesperson issued a statement addressing the dispute on his behalf. It read, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

After Shah Rukh Khan headlined Farhan’s Don (2006) and Don 2 (2011), it was announced in 2023 that Ranveer would headline Don 3. Reports of a dispute between Ranveer, Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment surfaced in December 2025 when the actor is said to have walked out of the film abruptly after the success of his Dhurandhar with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. There was also talk of Farhan replacing Ranveer with Hrithik Roshan, which the War actor dispelled.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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