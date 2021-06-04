Rakhi Sawant urges Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal to resolve issues, get back together

Actor Rakhi Sawant has a message for actor-couple Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal, as their marriage has hit a rough patch. She asked them to resolve their problems, urging them to get back together. Rakhi also spoke about what she will do if she faces problems in her marriage.

Earlier this week, Nisha accused Karan of domestic violence, extramarital affair and abuse, while he said claimed Nisha is framing him, adding that he feels his son Kavish "is not safe" with her. Karan was arrested on the night of May 31 for allegedly assaulting Nisha but was released on bail after a few hours. Nisha had claimed that Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head.

In a video shared by a leading daily on Instagram on Friday, Rakhi said in Hindi, "You have a beautiful house. I've come with you guys. You love each other so much. Let bygones be bygones. People here try to separate two friends. I'm telling you one marriage, one love, and one husband and only wife. Please get back together. If you guys part ways it will only hurt God."

"In the future, God forbid, if I and my husband have a fight I'll immediately patch up because ego comes last. Ego has no place in a marriage. Ego, pride, all these can't come between a husband and his wife. There is self-respect but no ego or pride if things want to be kept long term. Look at older generations look at your (addressing the paparazzi) parents they stay together till the end. Please convey my message to them to patch up," she added

On Wednesday, Rakhi had expressed her shock over the spat between Karan and Nisha. She had said that anybody's relationship can break if that of the couple comes to an end. She had also said that she no longer believes in love or marriage. Rakhi had called Karan a soft-spoken person and Nisha an honest person.

Many celebs have come forward to support the couple while many have picked a side with either Karan or Nisha. Kashmera Shah, Manveer Gurjar, Gaurav Chopraa, Rohan Mehra among others, have reacted to the feud.