Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s friends speak up as couple trades charges

The news about actor duo Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal’s marriage hitting a rough patch has shocked many, and people from within the industry have started coming out to express their support to either side.

While the former spoke to us, Rawal arranged a press conference on Tuesday and spoke about her husband’s alleged extra marital affair, and accepted that she had bipolar disorder.Present with her were her friends, actor-designer Rohit K Verma and actor-tarot card reader Munisha Khatwani.

“But I am not a psycho, it is a mood disorder. And you all know how balanced I am. I create content for the web, I make videos and write about things. I don’t have to prove anything,” she said.

Verma took to Instagram and alleged that he has been seeing Rawal “silently suffer for years” until she finally “decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and child” (Kaavish, her son with Mehra).

“A far cry for help from a friend. Aghast to see my bestie in such a state . What makes a man become a demon in no time ?? My entire being is with my friend in this dark patch of her life .. she must rise up and give it a brave fight. Her pain , agony and harassment is beyond me to describe,” read his remaining post.

Khatwani too wrote in her Instagram post, “time to break the silence … time to wake up ..never judge a book by the cover as the saying goes and here is the proof .. as a tarot card reader and astrolger I had been told to keep mum .. as one of her closest friends .. I cannot be quiet anymore :( @missnisharawal we stand by you .. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore..”

Angad Hasija, who has known both Karan and Nisha for a decade now, supports Karan when he says, “I have known them to be a very sweet couple. So this was shocking, but somewhere I can’t believe that Karan would do something like this, whatever happened with Nisha, The entire industry knows how decent a person he is. I don’t know about his affair, but he can’t hurt anybody. I don’t think he would have hit her.”

While they all have been open in their support, some common friends of the two refused to take any one side. Actor Kashmera Shah and Gaurav Chopraa both asserted that they are on the child’s side.

Shah wrote on Instagram, “These are my friends. These are the people I love very much. All three of them. So when one is hurt by the other I am sure the other is also hurting. I am writing this today because I could not bring myself to take just one person’s side yesterday as I was told, and believe you me I am told by people from both sides…” while adding that she doesn’t know Mehra’s side at all. She refused to therefore bash him as “he is now and always will be Kaavish’s dad so I choose to remain neutral.”