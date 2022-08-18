Raksha Bandhan box office week 1 collection: Akshay Kumar film collects 37.5 crore, has tough road ahead

Raksha Bandhan, starring Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar, has completed one week of its release at the box office. The film fell further on Wednesday, taking its week one collection to around ₹37.50 crore. It collected only a little more than ₹1 crore on day 7. Also read: Raksha Bandhan box office day 6 collection

Directed by Anand L Rai, Raksha Bandhan failed to benefit from the extended festive weekend despite releasing on the festival of rakhi. The film clashed with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha in theatres, which too suffered a similar fate, though performed slightly better than this film.

A BoxOfficeIndia.com report stated the day 7 collection of the film to be around ₹1.15 crore, claiming it will come to a total of around ₹37.50 crore nett in its first week. The report also mentioned doubts over the film collecting anything at all in its second week.

Raksha Bandhan follows the story of Lala Kedarnath (Akshay Kumar) who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as his love interest in the film and Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth as his four sisters. The film is presented and distributed by Zee Studios in association with Akshay's sister, Alka Hiranandani and Aanand L Rai. It is backed by Colour Yellow Productions in association with Akshay's Cape of Good Films.

Calling Raksha Bandhan a family entertainer, director Aanand L Rai had told PTI in an interview, “Directors get ideas to make their films from the world around them. During the pandemic-induced lockdown, we had started spending a lot of time with our family members at home by default. I realised we had not given the time to our family, the time that they deserve.”

He added, “I also reflected on it as a maker that perhaps we have not given films where we could invite the entire family to the theatres. In the last few years, directors have changed the meaning of family films. We have also not let those films remain family entertainers any longer.”

