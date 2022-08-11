Raksha Bandhan special | For Shehnaaz Gill, it’s a no-gift, no-rakhi policy with Shehbaz!

He’s funny, she’s funnier. They don’t let each other complete their sentences, because the other one usually has something to add- or simply not let the other reveal too much!

Shehnaaz Gill and her younger brother Shehbaz Badesha are in different cities, but do want to be with each other on Raksha Bandhan. “I am in Mumbai and he is in Punjab. Dekhte hain, agar mera mann kiya toh ticket karaungi iski aane ki,” Shehnaaz jokes.

The Honsla Rakh actor continues and complains, “I tie the rakhi to him every year, but he never gifts me anything. I have to do that too. This time I have laid down a condition that he has to gift me something, only then will I tie him a rakhi.” Shehbaaz interjects and says, “Bhai hi toh gift hota hai! When she ties me a rakhi, it means I will protect her for the rest of her life. What can be better than this?”

Ask Shehnaaz her memories of the festival as a child, and she says, “Mera memory loss ho gaya hai!” Shehbaaz however remembers clearly- how he would cry when only his sister would be given a gift by their parents, as they were small.

He recalls, “We had to get up early morning, and I would start laughing because she used to look like a boy too. Then she would tie me the rakhi, and I had no money to give her, then the parents would. I would start crying why didn’t they give it to me, so they would give a small amount. Then I would cry even more, and they would give me the same amount as hers.”

They are yet to professionally collaborate on any project. Ask if that’s happening soon, and Shehnaaz laughs, “Saath gaana gaane ke plans? Thodi bauhaut famous hoon main, voh bhi khatam ho jaaungi!”

But she says both are very emotional, and even if they fight intensely, it only lasts for five-ten minutes, before the other person starts laughing.

Shehnaaz gushes, “Shehbaaz is very protective of me. Every brother-sister should be that for each other. They should understand each other’s feelings, and respect each other.” Shehbaaz attributes hie entire life today, to his sister.

“I was no one before, whatever I am today, it’s because of Shehnaaz. Whatever work, recognition I am getting now, is because of her. I am very lucky to have a sister like her,” he gets emotional.

But not Shehnaaz. “Main emotional nahi hui yeh sun ke, main toh bas dekh rahi hoon ki kuchh aur na bol de yeh,” she laughs.