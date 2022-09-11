Rakul Preet Singh binged Shefali Shah's Delhi Crime 2 even while filming: 'I was stuck to my iPad'

Rakul Preet Singh has revealed herself to be a fan of Delhi Crime. The actor shared that she was one of the many people who left everything to binge-watch the second season of the Shefali Shah-starrer crime drama. She admitted that she was so invested in the series that she watched it every chance she got even while she was at work. Also Read| Delhi Crime 2 review: Netflix's masterpiece is a worthy successor

Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah in the lead role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, is inspired by real-life crime stories. While the first part was set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, the second saw Vartika and her team hunting the infamous kaccha-baniyaan gang, who terrorised northern India with a spate of murders and robberies in the 80s and 90s. The second season premiered on Netflix on August 26.

Rakul shared that she too got hooked to her screen as she watched the second season of Delhi Crime. Asked to name the last series she binge-watched in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, she shared, "Delhi Crime 2. I finished it in 1 and a half days while I was shooting, while I was stuck in traffic, while I am coming back. I was just stuck to my iPad." She also agreed that Shefali was 'amazing' in the series.

Rakul's latest release was also a crime thriller. She starred alongside Akshay Kumar in Cuttputlli, the remake of 2018 hit Tamil film Ratsasan. Directed by Ranjit Tiwari, the film started streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2.

The murder mystery also received criticism as some said that the romantic angle between Akshay and Rakul did not add anything to the story and was unnecessary in the film. Rakul, who appeared as a school teacher, defended the romance in the thriller and told Indian Express, “There is a certain section of the audience that enjoy (romance, song, and dance). We have made this film for families. Indian films are known for the quintessential masala.”

