Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh arrested in drugs case: 5 things we know about him

The news of actor Rakul Preet Singh's brother Aman Preet Singh getting arrested by Hyderabad Police on Monday in connection with an alleged drugs case has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. The police stated that Aman tested positive for using cocaine in the test.

The arrest of Aman Preet Singh has brought attention to his life and background. As the investigation into the drug case is ongoing, we take a look at what all we know about Rakul’s brother.

The Hyderabad police have arrested Aman in connection to a drugs case after a joint operation by the Narcotics Bureau and Rajendra Nagar SOT Police under Cyberabad Police's jurisdiction. The police held a press meet in Hyderabad where they confirmed that Aman had been arrested in connection to a recent drug bust. Five people were arrested in connection to the case under peddling. However, Aman’s name came up on the list of 13 who consumed the drugs and tested positive for them. The police confirmed that he would soon be produced in court.

Who is Aman Preet Singh?

Aman’s family includes his mother, Kulwinder Singh, and his father, Rajender Singh. He is the brother of Rakul Preet Singh, who is married to producer Jackky Bhagnani. The popularity of his sister often brings attention to Aman's career and life. He was born in April 1, 1993.

About his profession

Just like his sister, Aman is also an actor, and has predominantly worked in the Telugu film industry. He has made appearances in films such as Ninnepelladata (2020) and Production No. 1 (2020). His 2020 releases also include his Bollywood debut movie Ramrajya.

About his personal life

Since a long time, there have been rumours that he is dating actor Seerat Kapoor, as they are often spotted together, and keep posting pictures with each other. The buzz got stronger when pictures of her cuddling up to Aman surfaced online. The song Aao Na (which she sang for) showed off their chemistry and only perpetuated the rumours further.

In an interview with Hindustan Times in the past, Seerat talked about the buzz, saying, “Well, I am someone who unapologetically wears her heart on her sleeve. I understand that people are curious and I don’t fault them for that. However, when I do find love, I won’t hide it. But for now, my focus remains on my family and work.”

About his business with Rakul

Aman co-founded a talent discovery platform, named Starring You, with his sister Rakul. The platform connects artists with producers, content owners and distributors. Back in 2022, in an interview, they explained the idea through the platform was to build an ecosystem that will work as a one-stop destination for all the aspiring talent we have in the country and globally.

About his lavish life

Aman hails from an affluent family, which is reflected on his Instagram feed. It gives a glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle he leads. In fact, he loves to travel, as he proudly calls him a “traveller” on his Instagram bio.