Ram Gopal Varma announces he is joining politics, to contest Lok Sabha election from Pithapuram in AP

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma on Thursday made a 'sudden' announcement on X (formerly Twitter). He said he will be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections in Andhra Pradesh. Ram Gopal said he will stand for the Lok Sabha election from the Pithapuram constituency in the state. Also read: Ram Gopal Varma files complaint against activist for offering ₹1 crore bounty on his head Ram Gopal Varma says he is entering politics.

Ram Gopal Verma to contest against Pawan Kalyan

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "Sudden decision. Am happy to inform that I am contesting from Pithapuram." The filmmaker did not share more details.

Ram Gopal Varma’s announcement came soon after the Telugu Desam Party-Bharatiya Janata Party-Jana Sena Party (JSP) alliance declared that Tollywood actor and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan would be fielded from the Pithapuram seat.

Vyooham controversy

Last year, after a row erupted over Ram Gopal Varma's film Vyooham based on the politics of Andhra Pradesh, several local leaders had demanded the expulsion of the filmmaker from the state. The film is about the circumstances surrounding the death of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. It stars Manasa Radhakrishnan, Ajmal Ameer and Surabhi Prabhavathi.

Earlier, Ram Gopal Varma had lashed out at the TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leader Nara Lokesh and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan for an alleged protest outside his office in Hyderabad regarding his political potboiler, Vyooham.

