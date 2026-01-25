Ram Gopal Varma rejects communal bias claim after AR Rahman’s remarks, says film industry ‘only cares about money'
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma counters AR Rahman's communal comment, stating the industry prioritizes commercial success.
Composer AR Rahman recently stirred debate after suggesting that he has received less work over the past eight years and hinting that growing communalism within the Hindi film industry could be a factor. His comments triggered mixed reactions across the industry and on social media, with some supporting him and others questioning it. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has previously collaborated with Rahman, has weighed in on the issue, offering a blunt and business-driven perspective on how Bollywood operates.
Ram Gopal Varma on AR Rahman communal comment
Speaking on Faridoon Shahryar’s podcast, RGV dismissed the idea of communal bias influencing professional opportunities, stressing that commercial success alone drives industry decisions. “I don’t really want to comment on the communal aspect because I don’t believe that. The film industry is only about making money. Whoever makes money for them, they will go after that. They don’t care about caste, religion or where you’re from,” Varma said, adding that filmmakers gravitate towards those who consistently deliver box-office hits.
To support his point, Varma cited the example of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s success in Hindi cinema. He recalled how the singer was chosen for Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun because the songs worked with audiences.
At the same time, Varma clarified that he was not dismissing Rahman’s personal experiences. “I can’t speak for Rahman because I don’t know what he has gone through. It could be something specific that happened to him. Without knowing that, I can’t make a judgment,” he said.
What did AR Rahman say
In an interview with BBC Asian Network, AR Rahman was asked if he had faced prejudice in Bollywood as a Tamil composer. He replied, “The past eight years, maybe, because a power shift has happened, and people who are not creative have the power now. It might be a communal thing also… but it is not in my face.” Rahman also criticised the film Chhaava, accusing it of capitalising on divisiveness.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a journalist with 15+ years in magazines, newspapers, and digital media. Experienced in covering general news, lifestyle, and entertainment with a sharp eye for detail and compelling storytelling.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.