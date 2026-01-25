Ram Gopal Varma rejects communal bias claim after AR Rahman’s remarks, says film industry ‘only cares about money'

Composer AR Rahman recently stirred debate after suggesting that he has received less work over the past eight years and hinting that growing communalism within the Hindi film industry could be a factor. His comments triggered mixed reactions across the industry and on social media, with some supporting him and others questioning it. Now, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who has previously collaborated with Rahman, has weighed in on the issue, offering a blunt and business-driven perspective on how Bollywood operates. AR Rahman believes he has faced less work due to communal factors in the Hindi film industry. Ram Gopal Varma argues that success is the sole driver in Bollywood, dismissing communal bias as a factor.

Ram Gopal Varma on AR Rahman communal comment Speaking on Faridoon Shahryar’s podcast, RGV dismissed the idea of communal bias influencing professional opportunities, stressing that commercial success alone drives industry decisions. “I don’t really want to comment on the communal aspect because I don’t believe that. The film industry is only about making money. Whoever makes money for them, they will go after that. They don’t care about caste, religion or where you’re from,” Varma said, adding that filmmakers gravitate towards those who consistently deliver box-office hits.

To support his point, Varma cited the example of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam’s success in Hindi cinema. He recalled how the singer was chosen for Maine Pyaar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun because the songs worked with audiences.

At the same time, Varma clarified that he was not dismissing Rahman’s personal experiences. “I can’t speak for Rahman because I don’t know what he has gone through. It could be something specific that happened to him. Without knowing that, I can’t make a judgment,” he said.