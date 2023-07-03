Satya gave me a career, I’ll always be indebted to Ram Gopal Verma: Manoj Bajpayee as the films clocks 25 years

Ram Gopal Verma’s film 1998 film Satya was a game-changer in Manoj Bajpayee’s career, and the actor says he will always be “indebted” to both the film and RGV. “I didn’t have a career when I did Satya. I was just getting some small roles here and there, and surviving in the city. Satya has given me a career. My career came in full shape after this film,” says Bajpayee, who essayed the iconic character called Bhiku Matre. Actor Manoj Bajpayee essayed the role of Bhiku Matre in the 1998 film Satya that completes 25 years of its release today.

Revealing that he landed the role because of the film’s director, Bajpayee tells us, “I was taken to Ramu by Kannan Iyer. When Ramu came to know I played Maan Singh in Bandit Queen, he jumped and said that I loved you in that film and I always wanted to give you work in my films, but please don’t do Daud. But, I was insistent on doing the film Daud because it was giving me money and a role. Although it was a small role, but I didn’t mind it, because beggars can’t be choosers,” continuing, “If I look back, so many dialogues of Satya became so popular that they are famous even now. Topmost being, ‘Mumbai ka king kaun?’ I am not an actor who believed in dialogue-baazi, but I was just living in the character.”

Going down memory lane, the 54-year-old gets extremely nostalgic as he recalls the memories he collected while shooting for the film. “We really didn’t know how its all going to turn out. The enthusiasm was that we were going to make something we always wanted to, with so much freedom to perform. We were improvising everyday, because we were given that freedom by the writers and directors to create and deliberate together,” he says.

Asked if Satya was created an impact on the industry and audience in its time 25 years ago, the actor opines, “There is an industry pre-Satya and an industry post Satya. You can actually see that difference very clearly. It has completely changed the way the industry looked at cinema and theatre actors. It’s remarkable in the manner that it has given confidence to the new talents in every department. This is the magic that Satya has created. A young mind sitting in Lucknow or Patna could dream of coming to Mumbai and telling his/her story.”

Just before wrapping up, Bajpayee admits, “We all thought that we are part of a fantastic film, but we could not foresee the amount of love or the euphoria it is going to create at the box office.”