Ram Setu song Jai Shree Ram merges religion and science; Akshay Kumar goes underwater on a mission. Watch

Akshay Kumar is a man on a mission as goes to deserts, climbs mountains, takes helicopter rides, and even goes underwater to seek answers in the new song from Ram Setu that was released on Thursday. Titled Jai Shree Ram, the catchy song shows Akshay, who plays the role of an archaeologist in the movie, travelling to different locations solo and with his team on a quest to discover and save Ram Setu. Nushratt Bharuccha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nassar, and Satya Dev feature alongside Akshay in the song's video. Also read: Akshay Kumar works to save Ram Setu in Ram Setu trailer

In some scenes, Akshay is seen inside a lab, while in others he appears to be scuba diving, and even working inside a submarine. In one scene, he discovers a giant idol inside what looks like a cave. When underwater, Akshay Kumar explored the remains of what appeared to be a bridge and looked shocked as ‘Ram, Ram, Ram…’ played in the background. Jai Shree Ram is composed and sung by Vikram Montrose, with lyrics by Shekhar Astitwa.

Ram Setu is directed by Abhishek Sharma and co-produced by his company Cape of Good Films along with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment, and Lyca Productions. The film, which has been shot near Ooty, Daman and Diu, and Mumbai, has been in the making for quite a few years. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on October 25.

Ram Setu is inspired by the mention of the Ram Setu bridge in the Hindu epic Ramayana. Ram Sethu is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island, also known as Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka. As per Ramayana, the bridge was built by Lord Ram and his army to reach Lanka to rescue his wife Sita who was kidnapped by Lanka's King Ravana.

