Ramayana: Namit Malhotra says next glimpse to drop on Hanuman Jayanti amid disappointment for no update on Rama Navami

Taking to his X account, Namit shared a note which read, “Shubh Rama Navami! This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience.”

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Many fans expected that an update on the mega-budget adaptation of one of India’s most recognisable epics would be shared on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami (March 26). Unfortunately, there was no update from the makers that day. A day later, producer Namit Malhotra shared a note for viewers, saying the next glimpse of the Ranbir Kapoor -starrer will be released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

The next update of Ramayana will be released on April 2. Interestingly, Namit Malhotra also has his birthday on April 2.

The first, 3-minute glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on July 3, 2025. It presented a striking contrast between Yash, who looks intense and fiery as Ravana, and Ranbir Kapoor, who appears calm and composed as Lord Rama. It also offers a glimpse of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, hinting at the film’s larger mythological canvas. With powerful visuals, including Ranbir climbing a tree and wielding a bow and arrow, the teaser sets the stage for an epic showdown between Rama and Ravana.