Ramayana: Namit Malhotra says next glimpse to drop on Hanuman Jayanti amid disappointment for no update on Rama Navami
Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Many fans expected that an update on the mega-budget adaptation of one of India’s most recognisable epics would be shared on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami (March 26). Unfortunately, there was no update from the makers that day. A day later, producer Namit Malhotra shared a note for viewers, saying the next glimpse of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will be released on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.
Ramayana glimpse out on which date?
Taking to his X account, Namit shared a note which read, “Shubh Rama Navami! This is a story that belongs to all of us, and every step we take has been guided by a deep sense of responsibility, devotion, and care to bring our very own ramayana to life in its truest spirit and scale with utmost sincerity. We look forward to sharing the next glimpse, 'Rama' on 2nd April, on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, as we begin to showcase all these years of our effort through a grand world reveal with fans, celebrating this moment across the world. Thank you for your love, faith, and patience.”
The next update of Ramayana will be released on April 2. Interestingly, Namit Malhotra also has his birthday on April 2.
The first, 3-minute glimpse of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled on July 3, 2025. It presented a striking contrast between Yash, who looks intense and fiery as Ravana, and Ranbir Kapoor, who appears calm and composed as Lord Rama. It also offers a glimpse of Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva, hinting at the film’s larger mythological canvas. With powerful visuals, including Ranbir climbing a tree and wielding a bow and arrow, the teaser sets the stage for an epic showdown between Rama and Ravana.
About Ramayana
Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey and Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. Legendary composer Hans Zimmer joins AR Rahman for the music score. Ramayana Part One is set to release worldwide in October 2026, ahead of Diwali.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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