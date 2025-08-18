Ramesh Sippy says he was questioned for casting Jaya Bachchan in Sholay: ‘An actress like her…’

As Sholay marked its golden jubilee on August 15, filmmaker Ramesh Sippy reflected on the making of the timeless classic. In a conversation with Zoom, he opened up about being questioned for casting Jaya Bachchan in what many considered a “wasted role” and explained why her silent yet powerful performance became one of the film’s strongest elements. Ramesh Sippy opens up about Jaya Bachchan's casting in Sholay.

Ramesh Sippy on casting Jaya Bachchan in Sholay

In Sholay, Jaya Bachchan played Radha, the widowed daughter-in-law of Thakur Baldev Singh (Sanjeev Kumar) and love interest of Jai (Amitabh Bachchan). Speaking about the casting, Ramesh said, “A lot of people asked me, ‘Why are you working with Jaya Bachchan? It’s a waste… an actress like her.’ I said exactly why I took her. It’s a silent role. Even the silence didn’t stop her from conveying her feelings. In the end, the satisfaction is that after 50 years we are talking about the film. All the hard work has paid off in every way.”

He further recalled the effort behind creating the magic in Jaya and Amitabh’s scenes, saying, “It was crazy. Getting what I wanted in that magic hour. It’s 3–4 minutes. The face can’t be behind the pillars, it had to be just right. The counter shots of Mr Bachchan had to be done in a way that the sequence feels right. When you pursue that, it takes time, but it comes out right in the end.”

About Sholay

Released in 1975, Sholay is considered one of the greatest and most iconic films in Indian cinema. Directed by Ramesh Sippy and written by the celebrated duo Salim–Javed, the film is a perfect blend of action, drama, romance, and comedy. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan as the unforgettable villain Gabbar Singh, the movie redefined Hindi cinema’s storytelling style.

The story follows two ex-convicts, Jai and Veeru, hired by a retired policeman to capture the ruthless dacoit Gabbar Singh. Known for its memorable dialogues, powerful characters, and timeless songs, Sholay became a cultural phenomenon. Its dialogues and music remain iconic in Indian pop culture.