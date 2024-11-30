Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt cheer for Mumbai at football match; daughter Raha steals the show. Watch

Alia holds Raha at the match

Raha stole all the attention with her cute jersey, twinning with her dad. She nestled on the lap of Alia and looked ahead in the new pictures that have surfaced on Instagram. Ranbir and Alia were seen cheering for their team, with Raha smiling and playing along with the inflatable baton from team Mumbai FC.

Fans cheer for Raha

A video also showed Alia taking Raha along for a walk around the field along with Ranbir. Fans cheered and took the name of Raha, which did not escape the attention of Alia. The actor said, “So sweet!” and thanked everyone for the gesture, and told Ranbir. He smiled and was seen motioning towards Raha to wave at the audience at the strands.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor in 2022. She turned 2 years old earlier this month. On the special occasion of her birthday, Alia dropped a picture of holding Raha in her arms when she was a newborn. Ranbir was seen embracing them from behind.

On the work front, Alia was last seen in Jigra, which tanked at the box office. Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, a sequel of which is already in the works. Both Ranbir and Alia are currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War, which is set to release in 2026.