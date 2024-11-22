Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha Kapoor enjoys a candid moment with her girl gang; fans say it is ‘simply loveable’

Precious photo dump

Akansha took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos. In the pictures, she gave her followers a glimpse into her life, from her work to her personal moments.

One image shows her with her girl gang, where Alia Bhatt is seen with Raha. They are sitting on a balcony. Raha looks cute in a pink colour outfit, Alia is seen in a simple black shirt and white trousers. She is flashing a wide smile while posing with her arms crossed. In the photo, Akansha is seen planting a gentle kiss on Raha's cheek and is holding her hand.

Akansha captioned the post, “bone chuha.”

As soon the post went live on her Instagram, fans flooded the comments with admiration for Raha’s cuteness, showering the post with red heart emojis. “Oot kotuwah,” one comment read, with another stating, “Cuteys all in a row”.

“Rahaaaaa (heart emoji),” shared one user, with another writing, “Simply luvable”.

“Awww raha baby,” mentioned one. Another user wrote, “Rahuuuuu”.

About Akansha and Alia’s bond

Akansha and Alia have been friends since they were kids. They always support each other on social media. They also frequently share pictures with each other from their trips and lunch dates.

“Kanchi (Akansha) is extremely loyal. No one can say anything bad about me to her. We don’t get to spend much time together, but our understanding is deep. She is super bossy and loves doing my makeup,” Alia said about Akansha in an interview to Hindustan Times.

Akansha had equally kind words to say about Alia: “Ali has evolved emotionally since her childhood. So my life has been easy, from the days when the boys never called me back to now. During all real-life problems, I never had to go to a therapist. She is my go-to person. People might say ‘oh she’s busy’, but for me, she is a ‘velli’, who is always unconditionally available for me.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha Kapoor in 2022. She turned 2 years old earlier this month. On the special occasion of her birthday, Alia dropped a picture of holding Raha in her arms when she was a newborn. Ranbir was seen embracing them from behind.