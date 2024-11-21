Ranbir Kapoor ‘decides to clap’ in between his pullups. Guess how Alia Bhatt reacted?

Ranbir Kapoor has entered the beast mode while preparing for his upcoming film Love and War. The actor, already known for setting body goals and workout inspo for his fans, gave us a fresh motivation to look up to. The actor’s workout video has surfaced on social media, and is making everyone gush at it. Also read | Then and now: Ranbir Kapoor's trainer shows his drastic physical transformation across 3 years, from Animal to Ramayana In the video, Ranbir can be seen effortlessly pulling off intense pullups.(Instagram/@trainingwithnam)

In the video, Ranbir can be seen effortlessly pulling off intense pullups, while clapping in between. “I guess pull ups aren’t enough anymore so today we decided to clap,” wrote Ranbir Kapoor’s personal trainer as he shared the video on his Instagram profile a day back. In the video, Ranbir can also be seen performing another variation of a pullup where he pulled himself up diagonally.

How did Alia Bhatt react to it?

The video was soon liked and shared on social media, and Ranbir’s wife Alia Bhatt dropped by to comment with multiple fire emoticons. A netizen commented, “Only you could add a clap.” Another Instagram user wrote, “Daddy Kapoor,” while another commented, “How effortless he is.”

The video garnered a lot of praise on Reddit as well. Netizens pointed out how effortlessly Ranbir performed the pullups. “Those who do bodyweight training know how difficult this is. He's doing it so effortlessly as if he is weightless,” read one comment. Another Reddit user wrote, “Pull ups, and especially the type of pull ups he's doing here are very difficult to do. Kudos to him for performing them so good here.” Also read | From Ranbir Kapoor's muscle ups to Alaya F's stability ball routine: Celebs provide fitness Friday inspo

Benefits of pullups:

Pullups are a bodyweight strength exercise that mainly targets the arms, back muscles, shoulders and core. It helps in increasing muscle mass, and improving grip strength. Keeping the body aligned through a pullup repeatedly helps in improving body posture as well.

More about Ranbir Kapoor:

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 action-drama Animal starring Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Tripti Dimri. Currently, the actor is busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Love and War. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love and War also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.