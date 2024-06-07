From Ranbir Kapoor's muscle ups to Alaya F's stability ball routine: Celebs provide fitness Friday inspo

Unless you are a naturally wired gym rat, keeping yourself interested in being consistent with your workouts can truly become a task. Take cue from Alaya F. Recently a video of the actor tumbling off an exercise ball went viral on social media. However, this was just a glimpse into her journey spanning months, across which she fell and failed multiple times. In the end however, she emerged victorious, inspiring us to never give up. But she's not the only one. Here's a look at other stars who often set fitness goals for fans. Ranbir Kapoor, Alaya F and Kareena Kapoor's fitness Fridays

Ranbir Kapoor attempts his first muscle up

Not long back, fans of Ranbir Kapoor got a glimpse into the actor's intensive prep for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Kettlebell cleans, sprints, cycling, high-intensity cardio and even hikes through rocky terrains - there hardly appears to be anything the actor has missed out on in his quest to sculpt the perfect physique for the big banner mythological re-telling.

His trusty trainer now, has shared with the world yet another glimpse into Ranbir's road to turning Lord Ram on screen. The short clip features a focused Ranbir, lift himself up on a pair of suspended Roman rings as he attempts his very first muscle up.

Though straightforward, a muscle up is actually an intense move and requires quite a bit of practice to perfect. Muscle ups if done correctly, simultaneously work the back, biceps, forearms, chest, triceps, core and glutes and hence are definitely worth the attempt, under professional supervision of course.

Alaya F perfects her hop-ups

Through a montage of her painstaking yet rewarding trot to conquering the stability ball, Alaya F shared her "mehnat ka phal" with her virtual audience.

For the unversed, Alaya F for months now, has been attempting to perfect her stability ball hop-ups. The first update on this mini-journey was shared by the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor earlier in March, where she managed a total of 3 squats before the ball threw her off balance. Her next milestone came later in the month when she made it to a clean 10 squats. Not enough for the fitness freak, Alaya further challenged herself by attempting weighted squats on the stability ball, yet another testament to her super-strong core and legs.

Giving herself a pat on the back for her perseverance, the actor rightly felt "unstoppable".

Tiger Shroff has #nooffdays

Tiger Shroff being a certified gym rat is news to nobody. However, the actor recently shared a glimpse of him upping the stakes when he took on as many as 8 opponents in what appeared to be a fight sequence rehearsal.

Trained in Taekwondo and Wushu, Tiger has time and again reiterated his evergreen zeal for fitness. The most recent manifestation of this was him proudly tagging a workout video on his Instagram with #nooffdays.

Kareena Kapoor Khan takes on the Pilates reformer

Kareena Kapoor has been a Pilates regular for long now, working on her fitness goals with celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit. Namrata recently shared a short video of Kareena, working the reformer in a compound move, simultaneously sculpting her core and arms.

Tagging the actor as a #Pilatesgirl, Namrata used the video to emphasise how one must focus on getting their form right as opposed to loading up on the number of reps.

Sara Ali Khan gets innovative with Pilates

Namrata Purohit incidentally also trains Sara Ali Khan. A few days back, the trainer shared a montage of the Murder Mubarak actor keeping things interesting in her Pilates routine. The clip in question shows an upside-down Sara, attempt crunches as she is suspended from her knees. Next in line for her were deep oblique crunches on the challenging reformer.

Sara's workout video makes for an interesting example of how effective the Pilates reformer is when it comes to adding an additional layer of challenge to regular moves which also simultaneously builds on one's stability.