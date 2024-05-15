Top 5 times Krushna Abhishek was Jaggu Dada: From leaving Salman Khan in splits to calling Tiger Shroff his ‘bacha’

Following in Amitabh Bachchan and Anil Kapoor’s steps, Jackie Shroff filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on Tuesday to protect his personality and publicity rights. The first name that came to many minds on reading this report is Krushna Abhishek, the actor and comedian who hilariously mimics Jaggu Dada. As we wait for the court to give their verdict on Jackie’s lawsuit, let’s look back at the top 5 times Krushna won hearts as fake Jaggu Dada When Krushna Abhishek impressed Salman Khan and Tiger Shroff as Jaggu Dada

Chunnilal in Heeramandi

Krushna’s most recent stint as Jaggu Dada was on the last episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, when diamonds from Heeramandi graced the stage. We are talking about Sanjay Leela Bhasali’s lead stars from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar— Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh along with Sharmin Segal. While Kiku Sharda played the role of Chandramukhi, Krushna dressed up as Chunnilal from Jackie’s film Devdas (2002). He hilariously asked Manisha to play Tiger Shroff’s mother in a movie, so he could play Tiger’s onscreen father opposite her

When Krushna joined Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan is one celebrity who laughs like no one is watching when he finds something genuinely funny. Well, Krushna left him in splits on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 when he joined Bhaijaan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty on stage. Dressed as Jaggu Dada, he joked that Tuffy deserves all the credit for reuniting Salman and Madhuri’s characters on Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994). Krushna went on to add that if it weren’t for Tuffy the dog, Madhuri would have married Mohnish Bahl

When Jaggu Dada reunited with Pooja Bhatt

On an episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Krushna surprised the celebrity contestants as Jaggu Dada. Talking to Pooja Bhatt, who has worked with Jackie Shroff in 3 films, he joked that Anil Kapoor won her over in one project while Akshay Khanna took her away in another. Referring to his love for plants and planting trees, Krushna joked, “Main kya duniya mein sirf jhaad lagaane ke liye aaya hun?” Krushna and Pooja then joined hands for a romantic performance

When Jaggu Dada roasted Bharti aka Madhuri

On an episode of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, Bharti Singh graced the stage dressed in Madhuri Dixit’s iconic purple saree from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Salman was also a guest on this episode. But the highlight was when Krushna entered as Jaggu Dada. He called Bharti ‘ubli hui Madhuri Dixit’ and went on to predict how Madhuri’s husband Dr Shriram Madhav Nene would react on seeing her

When Tiger met daddy Jackie

When Tiger Shroff appeared on an episode of Kapil’s show, never in his wildest dreams did he expect to meet his father Jackie. Krushna, dressed as Jaggu Dada, left the young action hero in splits. After a dance performance with Bharti, Krushna aka Jaggu Dada greeted Tiger by saying, “Mera bacha hai tu.” Even Tiger was impressed by Krushna’s mimicry. The fake father and real son duo then danced together on Jai Jai Shivshankar from War (2019)

Which is your favourite performance of Krushna from this list?