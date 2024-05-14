Aditi Rao Hydari credits Sanjay Leela Bhansali for helping her get the viral gaja gamini walk in Heeramandi right

From the world of Heeramandi, myriad things have emerged and caught the attention of audiences. And Aditi’s ‘gaja gamini’ walk, which is also known as the swan walk, is one of them. Social media users are praising Aditi for the same.

Aditi floored by the reaction

In a recent interview with Connect Cine, Aditi reflected on the viral moment, and said Sanjay was very involved in it along with choreographer Kruti Mahesh.

“I am thanking everybody. That walk, just that little tukda from thumri, it is all over the internet. I really didn’t expect that and Sanjay sir did say, ‘Ye chaal bahut important hai (This walk is very important).’ He has so much knowledge so he was very much involved in the making of the song,” she said.

She went on to talk about Sanjayi’s passion to chase perfection, saying he was focused on capturing every nuance right. She said, “Kruti Mahesh was there choreographing but he was completely involved in every detail of the choreography and he was very particular about this walk and how it should happen, how will the dupatta fall, how will the waist move, exactly when will the ‘chan’ sound will be heard…it was quite incredible”.

About the clip

The clip is part of the song, Saiyaan Hatto Jaao, where Aditi’s character Bibbojaan is performing for Nawab Wali, played by Fardeen Khan. During her performance, she does the ‘gaja gamini’ walk. She looks back with seduction, and starts walking like that again. Her grace in the video left social media users in awe.

One person wrote, “This walk, as described in the Kamasutra, is supposed to be the peak of seduction”, while one shares, “The usual kinds of seduction we see in songs are over the top like twerking with skimpy clothes but in Bhansali films, it is always subtle and coy”. Another user commented, “It’s the way she turns back and does those neck and face movements.”

One comment read, “I’m in a trance, can’t stop watching her in this. It’s the graceful walk off-beat with the music but still perfectly in rhythm with the sheer subtlety of her waist movements that’s sheer chef’s kiss”, with one writing, “She was INCREDIBLY SEDUCTIVE in this 5-second bit!!!. Such an immensely sexy bit”.

Heeramandi buzz

Set against the backdrop of pre-Independence Lahore, the show, which was released on May 1, explores troubled lives of courtesans who join the freedom struggle. The show opened to mixed response, but is being lauded for its larger than life canvas, attention to details and opulent visuals. Sanjay’s debut web show became the most-viewed Indian series on Netflix in the first week of release.