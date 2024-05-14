When Jackie Shroff said ‘Krushna meri acting mujhse bhaari karta hai’, touched his feet on Kapil Sharma’s show; watch

Jackie Shroff made headlines today when he moved Delhi High Court over the unauthorised use of his name, images and catchphrase ‘bhidu’. He objected to the misuse of his identity for commercial purposes. But the question on most of our minds was, will Krushna Abhishek be able to mimic the Bollywood actor anymore? This is because Jaggu Dada is one of Krushna’s most loved characters on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show. Well, as we wait for clarity over this topic, let’s revisit the time Jackie Dada himself lauded Krushna for mimicking him a few years ago. Yes, it happened! Krushna Abhishek and Jackie Shroff

On an episode of Kapil’s comedy show, Jackie graced the stage and personally requested Krushna to join him. The actor joked, “Meri acting toh bhidu mere se bhi bhaari karta hai, mere ko maalum nahi tha ki aisa hai main. Toh main Krushna ko zara bulana chahta hun. Krushna bawa mera bacha, aur sabko bacha banaya toh ek din joote khaayega bhai. Mera bacha, mera bacha aaja mera bacha.” When Krushna finally came out, he rushed to touch the actor’s feet. This time Jackie mimicked the comedian and touched Krushna’s feet.

Krushna then hilariously blamed Kapil for making him mimic Jackie on the show. But the actor wasn’t upset. In fact, he requested Krushna to put on a personal performance so that Jaggu Dada himself could sit and watch him in action. Jackie stated, “Mere ko nazdeek se dekhna hai, bohot achha lagta hai.” Krushna was hesitant for a moment but in seconds he got into character, leaving Jackie in splits. Of course, Krushna’s acting was over the top which made the mimicry funny. But hat’s off to Jackie Dada for being such a good sport.

Apart from Jackie Shroff, Krushna has wonderfully mimicked Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt and even Amitabh Bachchan in the past. Which character played by the comic is your all-time favourite?