Kashmera Shah touches Govinda’s feet, reveals he blessed her children; Krushna Abhishek walks Arti down the aisle

Krushna Abhishek’s fallout with Govinda aka his Chi Chi mama has been the talk of the town for the last many years. It all started in 2016 when the actor promoted his film on Kapil Sharma’s show instead of Krushna’s Comedy Nights Live. The latter was hurt whereas Govinda was upset with a joke his nephew cracked on his name. Things got worse when Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah and Govinda’s wife Sunita got involved. How can we forget Kash’s tweet about ‘people who dance for money’? But it seems like the stars finally buried the hatchet last night at Krushna’s sister Arti Singh’s wedding. Govinda graced the marriage and blessed Arti along with Kashmera’s sons. Govinda at Arti Singh's wedding

Talking to the paparazzi, Kashmera revealed she touched Chi Chi mama’s feet to seek his blessings. The actor further shared that Govinda has always been sweet and she’s delighted that he blessed her twin sons Rayaan and Krishaang at the wedding. Well, that’s great news because during the lockdown Krushna had alleged that his uncle did not visit his sons, one of whom was fighting for his life in the hospital. Meanwhile, Govinda stated that he was not allowed to meet the children. But all is well that ends well. In the end, it was a night to remember for the entire family, especially for Arti who tied the knot with her beau Dipak Chauhan.

The Mumbai-based businessman opted for a white sherwani while the bride looked ravishing in red. She later changed into a pink saree and looked beautiful as Krushna walked her down the aisle. Along with Govinda his son Yashvardan Ahuja was also present at Arti’s wedding. Other celebs on the guest list included her Bigg Boss 13 housemates Shefali Jariwala, Hindustani Bhau, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh. Krushna’s co-stars Kapil Sharma, Archana Puran Singh and Rajiv Thakur from The Great Indian Kapil Show also made a stylish appearance.

Well, we wish the newlyweds a lifetime of love and togetherness.