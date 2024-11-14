Ranbir Kapoor debuts on Instagram with his lifestyle brand ARKS's team; Alia Bhatt hearts new pics

Ranbir Kapoor launched his lifestyle brand ARKS on his 42nd birthday in September. Recently, the actor posted photos with the team behind his new venture. Fans complimented him for introducing the people who are supporting him in the new journey. Alia Bhatt also reacted to the post. Ranbir Kapoor with his team at ARKS.

Ranbir Kapoor and his ARKS team

The official ARKS Instagram page shared a new post on Wednesday with the caption, “Team.” The post features pictures of Ranbir Kapoor with his team, including Abhinav Verma, co-founder and CEO of ARKS, and stylist Usaamah Siddique, who has styled the actor several times. The photos show Ranbir, looking dapper in a white henley shirt and blue denim jeans, planning and creating a mood board for ARKS with his team.

How did the internet react?

Fans loved the pictures, and one user commended Ranbir for introducing his team instead of keeping them in the background. They wrote, “I love the way you put your team pic first Ranbir, Rocket Singh on duty.” Meanwhile, others gushed over Ranbir's dapper look in the pictures, and a few expressed their excitement about this new project. A comment read, “Can’t wait.” Another said, “White is your colour, Ranbir.” A user remarked, “It's the white shirt and blue jeans for me.” A fan wrote, “Loads of good luck RK.”

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir's mom, Neetu Kapoor, showed their support by heating the post. Arjun Kapoor also liked the pictures.

About ARKS

Earlier, on Nikhil Kamath's podcast, Ranbir had talked about his entrepreneurial dreams. The actor had said, “I have been talking about it for many years, around 10 years. I have always been a sneakerhead, into basketball, baseball, (and) many other sports, (I) used to travel a lot, too… So I am very passionate about it, but I am very scared because I don't know India as well as I should…So yes, I am planning to start a brand, I have been working on it from a couple of years. It's a lifestyle brand.”