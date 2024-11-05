Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor make heads turn; Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it casual at Citadel Honey Bunny event: Who wore what
Many celebrities attended the Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening, including Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur. See who wore what at the event.
Stars stepped out in Mumbai to attend Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening last night. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who star in the Prime Video series, dazzled in stylish outfits, other celebs also brought their fashion A-game to the event. The guest list included stars like Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor. Check out who wore what.
Who wore what to Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening
Sharvari
Sharvari chose a strapless black dress for the special screening of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The minimalist black ensemble is from Self-Portrait. It features a plunging neckline, a gathered design on the bodice, a figure-hugging fit, and a midi hem length. She wore the dress with black stilettos, a Bottega Veneta Andiamo handbag, gold earrings, minimal makeup, and loose centre-parted wavy tresses.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor made a dapper entry at the Honey Bunny special screening dressed in an all-black outfit. The actor wore a half-sleeved black Polo shirt featuring a zipper detail on the neckline and a body-hugging silhouette. He tucked it inside the matching black pants to add a classic, chic aesthetic to the all-black ensemble. Dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look.
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur chose a casual vibe for the event. He wore a black crewneck T-shirt featuring half-length sleeves and a fitted silhouette. Grey denim jeans, chunky sneakers, a stylish watch, a rugged beard, and a side-cropped sleek hairdo rounded off Aditya's laidback look for the outing.
Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor attended the Honey Bunny screening in a black jumper and grey cargo pants. While the top features full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a relaxed fit, the bottoms have a baggy fitting and multiple pockets on the front. He accessorised the ensemble with a silver bracelet watch, a chain, a ring, tinted glasses, diamond stud earrings, black dress shoes, and hair tied in a sleek ponytail.
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia was a stunner in an all-black look at Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening. The actor wore an all-black sleeveless cropped zipper top, a bodysuit, and baggy parachute pants to the event. She styled the ensemble with minimal glam, heels, a watch, and a handbag.
