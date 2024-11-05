Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor make heads turn; Aditya Roy Kapur keeps it casual at Citadel Honey Bunny event: Who wore what

Stars stepped out in Mumbai to attend Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening last night. While Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, who star in the Prime Video series, dazzled in stylish outfits, other celebs also brought their fashion A-game to the event. The guest list included stars like Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Arjun Kapoor. Check out who wore what. Sharvari, Shahid Kapoor, and Aditya Roy Kapur pose for the paparazzi at the Citadel Honey Bunny special screening.

Who wore what to Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening

Sharvari

Sharvari chose a strapless black dress for the special screening of Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan's upcoming series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. The minimalist black ensemble is from Self-Portrait. It features a plunging neckline, a gathered design on the bodice, a figure-hugging fit, and a midi hem length. She wore the dress with black stilettos, a Bottega Veneta Andiamo handbag, gold earrings, minimal makeup, and loose centre-parted wavy tresses.

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor made a dapper entry at the Honey Bunny special screening dressed in an all-black outfit. The actor wore a half-sleeved black Polo shirt featuring a zipper detail on the neckline and a body-hugging silhouette. He tucked it inside the matching black pants to add a classic, chic aesthetic to the all-black ensemble. Dress shoes, a trimmed beard, and a backswept hairdo rounded off his look.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur chose a casual vibe for the event. He wore a black crewneck T-shirt featuring half-length sleeves and a fitted silhouette. Grey denim jeans, chunky sneakers, a stylish watch, a rugged beard, and a side-cropped sleek hairdo rounded off Aditya's laidback look for the outing.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor attended the Honey Bunny screening in a black jumper and grey cargo pants. While the top features full-length sleeves, a round neckline, and a relaxed fit, the bottoms have a baggy fitting and multiple pockets on the front. He accessorised the ensemble with a silver bracelet watch, a chain, a ring, tinted glasses, diamond stud earrings, black dress shoes, and hair tied in a sleek ponytail.

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was a stunner in an all-black look at Citadel: Honey Bunny special screening. The actor wore an all-black sleeveless cropped zipper top, a bodysuit, and baggy parachute pants to the event. She styled the ensemble with minimal glam, heels, a watch, and a handbag.