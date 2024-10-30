Sharvari's metallic lehenga is all about festive grandeur and grace

A festive wardrobe is incomplete without a lehenga. It’s a quintessential traditional outfit that shows a dramatic elegance with each step. You know the occasion is special when you attend wearing a lehenga. The floor-length skirt trailing along and the fitting blouse, together create a wholesome, head-turning silhouette. Sharvari donned a beautiful brown lehenga set that can be your next inspiration for a festive look. Sharvari wore a glam festive lehenga set.(Instagram/@sharvari)

ALSO READ: Diwali 2024: From Sharvari’s stunning lehenga to Bhumi Pednekar’s modern saree drape, celebs slay festive fashion. Pics

About her look

Sharvari wore a simple, minimalistic blouse with a scoop neckline. It had a bronze metallic texture. Devoid of any embellishments, the blouse complemented the metallic bronze colour of her skirt, which had a dramatic flair with strong golden accents. The hemline had circular golden embellishments that added a touch of glamour. The actor carried the dupatta around her neck, avoiding a full drape over her shoulders to keep the focus on the dress. It's also an interesting contemporary twist to the traditional draping of dupatta.

The entire ensemble exuded an understated oomph with a regal finesse that wasn’t overly flashy. For the accessories, she chose chunky golden bracelets and statement-dangling golden earrings. Leaving her hair loose in soft, romantic waves, she completed the look with soft, golden makeup.

ALSO READ: Sharvari breaks silence on poor box office reception of Vedaa: ‘Whether things work or not is beyond me’

Styling lesson

Sharvari coordinated her accessories with her dress gracefully. While her simple, bronze metallic dress had gorgeous, golden accents, she went for chunky bracelets and large earrings. The actor effortlessly balanced maximalist and minimalist styles. Her lehenga set was relatively simpler without ornamentation, but her jewellery went head-on with the festive grandeur. It’s also a classic example of ‘opposites attract’; if your dress isn’t all decked up for festive glamour, take your accessorising game up a notch with maximalist pieces.

For a cohesive look, keep your outfit and accessories in the same colour family, as Sharvari does with her golden jewellery and bronze outfit. Finally, keep your makeup simple to avoid overshadowing the outfit. It’s easy to get tempted with bold eyeshadows and striking lip colours. But hold your horses and soften your makeup. Be generous with your highlight to give your face that fetched festive lift. Be demure with your makeup so that your dress stands out.

ALSO READ: Is this the year of Sharvari?