Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt get cute and cosy in dreamy sunset photoshoot. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are setting some major couple goals along with parenting their daughter Raha Kapoor. The duo, who is mostly seen with Raha these days, did a romantic photoshoot after a long time. Alia took to her Instagram handle and posted pictures from their sunset shoot during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Italy cruise party. (Also read: Raha's cute frown reminds fans of Rishi Kapoor: ‘She is grandpa reincarnated’) Alia Bhatt posted romantic pictures of her and Ranbir Kapoor's sunset shoot in Italy.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt mushy photoshoot

Alia donned an off shoulder dress with a corset top and a silk drape around her neck. She completed her look by tying her hair in a slick do paired with simple drop earrings. Ranbir can be seen wearing a velvet maroon jacket over a white shirt and black pants. He opted for a mask for the ‘party in Portofino’ while accompanying his wife. In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen getting cosy as Ranbir holds Alia intimately as she leans towards him. While describing the theme of the photoshoot, the Jigra actor captioned her post as, “sunset club.”

Soni Razdan commented, “Stunning.” Mimicry artist Chandni Bhabhda, known for impersonating Alia, wrote, “Raha ke mummy papa kitne zyada hot hai (How hot are Raha's parents),” while adding a fire emoji. A fan commented, “Cuteness overloaded.” Another fan wrote, “Looking like Cinderella and Prince charming of Indian version!!!! (stars emojis).”

Alia Bhatt's upcoming project

Alia will be next seen in her home production Jigra, co-starring Vedant Raina. She is also a part of YRF's untitled action-thriller which is a part the spy universe comprising Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. The movie also features Sharvari Wagh in a crucial role.

Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana trilogy

Ranbir is currently busy with his epic-drama Ramayana, in which he portrays Lord Rama. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial features Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. The movie also features Arun Govil, Lara Dutta and others in pivotal roles. Ramayana will be made into a trilogy on the lines of The Lord of the Rings. The first instalment of Ranbir-Sai's magnum opus is expected to release in October 2027.