Alia Bhatt hugs Ranbir Kapoor in epic family pic with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor from Shah Rukh Khan's bash

Shah Rukh Khan's 48th birthday celebration on Thursday was a star-studded affair with all from the Kapoors and Bhatts in attendance. Karisma Kapoor has now shared a group picture featuring her immediate and distant family members in one frame. Ranbir Kapoor is also seen in the picture posing candidly as Alia Bhatt gives him a hug. Also read: Inside Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday party with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, MS Dhoni. See pics

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Navya Nanda pose together.

The picture shows Karisma posing with sister Kareena Kapoor, cousin Ranbir Kapoor, his wife Alia Bhatt and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. Kareena and Karisma's niece Navya Naveli Nanda is also seen in the picture. Navya is the daughter of their cousin Nikhil Nanda (son of their late aunt Ritu Nanda). Sharing the group picture on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Making memories with our friends and family #famjam #foreverfriends.”

Navya reacted to the post with a heart emoji. A fan requested Karisma, “One with SRK plz because he won't post.” Another commented, “woaahhh this pic Just made my day.” One more wrote, “Just wow." A fan called them “Royale familia”.

Their films with SRK

All from Karisma, Kareena, Alia to Ranbir have worked with Shah Rukh Khan. They all joined him to celebrate his 48th birthday on Thursday. Karisma has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Shakti: The Power and Dil To Pagal Hai. Kareena and Shah Rukh have featured in Asoka, Ra.One and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Alia and Shah Rukh have worked together in Dear Zindagi. Shah Rukh Khan had an extended cameo in Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and in Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva.

How Kareena and Karisma geared up for the bash

Ahead of leaving for the party, Kareena had shared a group picture of herself posing with her manager Poonam Damania, sister Karisma, their BFF Amrita Arora and one more friend. She had captioned it on her Instagram Stories, “Celebrating cinema… the badshah himself and my dear Pooja.” Shah Rukh shared his birthday with his manager Pooja Dadlani. Sharing another selfie with Karisma and Amrita, Kareena wrote, “and badhsah we are ready for you."

Karisma had also shared her solo pictures while posing in a lift. Sharing her party plans, she wrote, “All set to dance the night away."

