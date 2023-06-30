Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's Ramayana makers reportedly 'being extra cautious': Adipurush shouldn’t be repeated

Nitesh Tiwari’s film based on Ramayana will reportedly feature Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the roles of Rama and Sita. As per a new report, makers of the upcoming magnum opus, based on the Indian epic, are being 'extra cautious' in terms of how they approach the film after the backlash against Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush, which was released in theatres earlier this month. Also read: KGF’s Yash rejects offer to play Raavan in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Ramayan, fans say he took 'best decision'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be working on Nitesh Tiwari’s film based on the Ramayana, as per reports. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)

Om Raut's Adipurush was slammed for its dialogues and faced boycott calls. The makers also received flak for the movie's VFX as well as the costumes. In Adipurush, the main characters were Prabhas' Raghav (based on Rama), Saif Ali Khan's Lankesh (Raavan) and Kriti Sanon's Janaki (Sita). Nitesh Tiwari’s film on Ramayana will see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir in lead roles.

Ramayan writers being extra critical

A source close to India Today said that given the response to Adipurush and how it has been criticised, ‘Nitesh Tiwari and his team are being extra cautious in terms of how they plan to approach making Ramayan.’

The source added they 'want to keep it as authentic as possible'. They also want to be cautious of the dialogues, especially after Adipurush received flak for its 'cringe-worthy dialogues'. The report added 'the writers of Ramayana are going to be extra critical'.

Ramayana vs Adipurush

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala also said in the same report that Nitesh Tiwari’s film is going to be 'a real performer’s film and not motion caricature' like Adipurush.

He said, "Nitesh will take care of the looks because he wouldn’t want anything funky. He will also make sure that he creates it in a way that is respectful. He should also not put songs that are controversial but keep it clean. They will be showing the Gods on screen so no contemporary costumes or makeup should be used. Basically, they should be cautious about every aspect. Adipurush shouldn’t be repeated. Make it in a way that audience will accept.”

About the upcoming Ramayana movie

Recently, there were reports that actor Yash, who was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2, was approached for the role of Raavan in Nitesh Tiwari's film. However, Yash has turned it down, as per a report by News18.

