Ranbir Kapoor dances to Senti with mom Neetu Kapoor, gets a sweet kiss from her; fans gush about their ‘beautiful bond’

Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Daadi Ki Shaadi. The veteran star was recently spotted in the city with her son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the duo shared a heartwarming moment that quickly caught everyone’s attention.

Neetu Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor dance together

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor share a heartwarming moment.

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In a video shared by a paparazzo, Neetu and Ranbir are seen posing together for the cameras. Adding a fun twist, Neetu decided to teach Ranbir the hook step of her upcoming film’s song Senti. The mother-son duo performed the steps together as the paparazzi cheered them on. The adorable exchange didn’t end there. Neetu was later seen pulling Ranbir into a warm hug and planting a sweet kiss on his cheek, leaving fans gushing over their bond.

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{{^usCountry}} While Ranbir kept it simple in a lime green shirt and blue denims, Neetu looked stylish in a blue polka dot shirt, paired with blue denims and a brown blazer. One of the fans commented, "Sweet mommy and son." Another commented, "So cute." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir is so mumma's boy." Another comment read, "Such a beautiful bond." Another commented, "This is so sweet." Another fan even praised Neetu's looks and wrote, "She's ageing in reverse." About Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While Ranbir kept it simple in a lime green shirt and blue denims, Neetu looked stylish in a blue polka dot shirt, paired with blue denims and a brown blazer. One of the fans commented, "Sweet mommy and son." Another commented, "So cute." Another fan wrote, "Ranbir is so mumma's boy." Another comment read, "Such a beautiful bond." Another commented, "This is so sweet." Another fan even praised Neetu's looks and wrote, "She's ageing in reverse." About Daadi Ki Shaadi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy drama also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapuri and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles. The film marks Riddhima's Bollywood debut. The film's trailer has set expectations, and it is now scheduled to release in theatres on May 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed by Ashish R. Mohan, the comedy drama also stars Kapil Sharma, Sadia Khateeb, R. Sarathkumar, Teju Kolhapuri and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in key roles. The film marks Riddhima's Bollywood debut. The film's trailer has set expectations, and it is now scheduled to release in theatres on May 8. {{/usCountry}}

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Talking about working with Neetu Kapoor in Daadi Ki Shaadi, Sadia told Zoom, “The experience of shooting this film was the best experience of my life. I am thrilled and happy to be a part of this story. And to be working with people like Neetu ma'am, Kapil Sharma, Aditi Mittal, Riddhima, I only feel grateful because I had a great experience.”

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie

Ranbir is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey and Yash in key roles. Ranbir is essaying a double role in the film. He will be playing the role of Lord Rama and Lord Parshurama. The two-part film is one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema, mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore. Backed by Namit Malhotra, the first part of the film is scheduled to release in theatres on Diwali 2026 and the second part on Diwali 2027.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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