Ranbir Kapoor denies he's starring in Dhoom 4 after years of rumours; doesn't bring up Animal Park

The team of Ramayana were recently at San Diego Comic-Con to promote their upcoming film. Director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra, and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash attended the event and spoke about the film. On the sidelines, Ranbir also spoke about his upcoming projects, denying that he’s a part of Dhoom 4. (Also Read: Yash says he would ‘spoil the atmosphere’ on Ramayana set with his loud music: ‘I used to get big speakers’)

Ranbir Kapoor on Dhoom 4

Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his upcoming films while promoting Ramayana at Comic-Con. (AP)

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On the Review Nation YouTube channel, the host mentioned how Yash will soon also star in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, apart from Ramayana, and that Ranbir will star in Dhoom 4. The actor, however, denied the same. “No, right now I am working on Ramayana and another film called Love & War. Which is directed by Mr Sanjay Bhansali. That should be out on January 24 next year,” he said. Love & War’s release date announcement states January 21 as its release date. He did not mention Animal Park, the sequel to his hit 2023 film with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, in his line-up.

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When did these rumours start?

{{^usCountry}} The rumours of Ranbir taking the Dhoom franchise forward have been around for years now. In 2024, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source saying that Aditya Chopra thought the actor was ideal for the film. It was even claimed that the actor had shown interest after long discussions. When Aalim Hakim posted pictures of Ranbir’s new look soon after, many assumed it was for Dhoom 4 or Animal Park. In 2025, Peeping Moon even claimed that Vicky Kaushal might also be roped in for a role. However, nothing has been officially announced by Yash Raj Films yet. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rumours of Ranbir taking the Dhoom franchise forward have been around for years now. In 2024, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source saying that Aditya Chopra thought the actor was ideal for the film. It was even claimed that the actor had shown interest after long discussions. When Aalim Hakim posted pictures of Ranbir’s new look soon after, many assumed it was for Dhoom 4 or Animal Park. In 2025, Peeping Moon even claimed that Vicky Kaushal might also be roped in for a role. However, nothing has been officially announced by Yash Raj Films yet. {{/usCountry}}

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About the Dhoom franchise

The Dhoom franchise kicked off in 2004 with Abhishek Bachchan playing ACP Jai Dixit, Uday Chopra playing the petty criminal-turned-police-sidekick Ali, and John Abraham as the antagonist, a thief named Kabir Sharma. Esha Deol and Rimi Sen also played key roles in it. Dhoom 2 in 2006 took the franchise forward with Hrithik Roshan and Ashwarya Rai joining Abhishek and Uday as thieves, Aryan Singhania and Sunheri Kaur. The franchise’s popularity only grew after the sequel’s release.

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Dhoom 3, the last in the franchise, was released in 2013. Starring Aamir Khan as twins, Sahir Khan and Samar Khan, and Katrina Kaif as a gymnast named Aaliya Hussain, the film failed to make a mark at the box office and with critics. It has been rumoured that the franchise will have more films, though nothing has been officially announced yet.