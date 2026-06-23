Ranbir Kapoor gives shout-out to Alia Bhatt's Alpha with special t-shirt; fans call it his ‘biggest flex’. Watch

The actor was proudly seen flaunting a black T-shirt that had the words, “My Wife’s An Alpha," written on it — a clear shout-out to Alia's upcoming film. Ranbir kept the look relaxed and casual, pairing the black T-shirt with matching track pants, a black cap, and sunglasses.

On Monday afternoon, the Barfi actor was spotted by the paparazzi as he entered a building. Though the photographers tried to get a closer look at Ranbir, he asked them to stay at the gate and not enter the building's premises. However, the photographers managed to get a closer look at Ranbir's T-shirt.

Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Alpha , and it seems her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor has joined in to support her. On Monday, Ranbir was seen flaunting an Alpha-themed T-shirt as he was clicked by the paparazzi.

Fans react Fans were thrilled to see Ranbir supporting Alia. A fan wrote, "His wife is Alpha and he's making sure the whole world knows it. ❤️🔥" Another comment read, "Supportive husband." One more comment read, "It's a flex indeed😍🔥."

Several other comments echoed similar sentiments, with users writing, "Alia’s biggest Cheerleader 😭❤️" and "Alia's biggest fan 😋❤️".

Alia Bhatt on India's Got Latent Alia Bhatt recently appeared as the first guest on comedian Samay Raina's controversial show India's Got Latent Season 2. The actor promoted her film Alpha during the episode and was seen wearing an Alpha cap throughout the show. She also gifted an Alpha T-shirt to the show's winner, Avinash Aggarwal, who performed in character as an 'Indian Donald Trump'.

About Alpha Alpha is the latest installment in Yash Raj Films' Spy Universe, which includes films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, War 2, Pathaan, and more. The film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor. It is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3.

Recently, Alpha's action director Craig Macrae lauded Alia's efforts in the film. In a statement, as quoted by ANI, he said, "What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She's really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for Alpha. She was really dedicated to the movie, and I think that's going to be the thing that really makes a huge difference in her on-screen presence."

"Not only just for the action preparation, she obviously did a lot of work for the preparation as the character as well. She's one of those people who you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what's needed for the film," Macrae added.