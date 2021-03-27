Ranbir Kapoor has recovered from Covid-19, confirms his uncle Randhir: 'He is alright. I have met him'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. After a period of home quarantine, he has now recovered. The news was shared by his uncle, Randhir Kapoor.

Speaking to PTI, Randhir said, "Ranbir is absolutely fine now. He is alright. I have met him."

Earlier this month, Neetu had posted a message on Instagram and said, "Thank you for your concern and your good wishes. Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. He is on medication and recovering well. He is in self quarantine at home and following all precautions."

A few days later, Ranbir's girlfriend, actor Alia Bhatt had dropped a picture on social media and mentioned how she was missing him.

Earlier this week, in a picture posted by Ranbir's sister Riddhima, he was seen taking part in a prayer meet, 11 months after their father Rishi Kapoor death. The picture had led to speculation among his fans that he had recovered.

Ranbir will be seen next in Brahmastra. The ambitious Ayan Mukerji venture is a fantasy drama, also starring Alia, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

After many delays, the makers in February last year had said that the film would finally release on December 4, 2020. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the release date was pushed.

In November last year, Ranbir and Alia had been spotted at a dubbing studio for the film. Back in 2019, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, the film's logo had been unveiled in a grand way at the Kumbh Mela, in Pragyagraj. Ranbir is playing a character called Shiva, while Alia's character is called Isha in the film.

Ranbir also has a film called Shamshera with YRF. He was seen last in Sanju in 2018.