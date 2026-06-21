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Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan rejected Cocktail because of Deepika Padukone's ‘delicious’ role? Saif Ali Khan reveals

Saif Ali Khan revealed the reason behind Ranbit Kapoot and Imran Khan rejecting Cocktail, which later became a hit. 

Jun 21, 2026 07:45 am IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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In 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty made audiences laugh and cry with their romantic comedy Cocktail. Over the years, Deepika's character Veronica went on to become one of the most iconic female characters in modern Bollywood. Now, in an interview with Variety India, Saif has revealed that actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan had turned down the film before he eventually came on board.

Why Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan rejected Cocktail?

Saif Ali Khan reveals why Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan rejected Cocktail.

Saif recalled that while Diana and Deepika had already been finalised for the project, the makers were struggling to find an actor to play the male lead. According to him, the challenge may have stemmed from the fact that Veronica's role was the most attractive part in the script.

He said, "They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn’t get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica’s (played by Deepika) part is so delicious. I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran Khan and they had asked Ranbir Kapoor. And they had asked a few people, and I said, ‘Okay, cool, I’ll do it'."

He added, "And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi. And we had a good time doing it."

The spiritual sequel to the 2012 film has been directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, although Kriti's performance has earned praise. It has collected over 12 crore in two days and continues its box-office run amid competition from Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film

Saif is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Haiwaan. The project is being directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. The film has completed production, although its release date is yet to be announced.

 
saif ali khan ranbir kapoor deepika padukone
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Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
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