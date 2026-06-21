Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan rejected Cocktail because of Deepika Padukone's ‘delicious’ role? Saif Ali Khan reveals

In 2012, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty made audiences laugh and cry with their romantic comedy Cocktail. Over the years, Deepika's character Veronica went on to become one of the most iconic female characters in modern Bollywood. Now, in an interview with Variety India, Saif has revealed that actors including Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan had turned down the film before he eventually came on board.

Why Ranbir Kapoor, Imran Khan rejected Cocktail?

Saif Ali Khan reveals why Ranbir Kapoor and Imran Khan rejected Cocktail.

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Saif recalled that while Diana and Deepika had already been finalised for the project, the makers were struggling to find an actor to play the male lead. According to him, the challenge may have stemmed from the fact that Veronica's role was the most attractive part in the script.

He said, "They had Deepika and Diana, but they couldn’t get a hero to play the part, probably because Veronica’s (played by Deepika) part is so delicious. I remember some names they asked. I think they had asked Imran Khan and they had asked Ranbir Kapoor. And they had asked a few people, and I said, ‘Okay, cool, I’ll do it'."

He added, "And I think they should all be very thankful I did. That’s my story. Yeah, because I had great fun. I love Homi. And we had a good time doing it."

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{{^usCountry}} Saif also wished the team of Cocktail 2 well. The sequel stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. About Cocktail {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif also wished the team of Cocktail 2 well. The sequel stars Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles. About Cocktail {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The 2012 romantic comedy-drama was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Saif Ali Khan. It starred Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 2012 romantic comedy-drama was directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Saif Ali Khan. It starred Deepika Padukone, Diana Penty and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film followed Gautam, a carefree flirt, Veronica, a bold and independent woman, and Meera, a traditional and reserved young woman. As the three become close friends while living together in London, their relationships take unexpected turns, leading to a complicated love triangle. The story explored friendship, modern relationships, love and heartbreak, striking a chord with urban audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film followed Gautam, a carefree flirt, Veronica, a bold and independent woman, and Meera, a traditional and reserved young woman. As the three become close friends while living together in London, their relationships take unexpected turns, leading to a complicated love triangle. The story explored friendship, modern relationships, love and heartbreak, striking a chord with urban audiences. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Cocktail was both a critical and commercial success, with Deepika's performance as Veronica receiving widespread acclaim and often being regarded as a turning point in her career. The film's soundtrack, featuring songs such as Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi and Second Hand Jawaani, also became hugely popular. Over the years, the film has attained cult status. About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cocktail was both a critical and commercial success, with Deepika's performance as Veronica receiving widespread acclaim and often being regarded as a turning point in her career. The film's soundtrack, featuring songs such as Tum Hi Ho Bandhu, Daaru Desi and Second Hand Jawaani, also became hugely popular. Over the years, the film has attained cult status. About Cocktail 2 {{/usCountry}}

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The spiritual sequel to the 2012 film has been directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, although Kriti's performance has earned praise. It has collected over ₹12 crore in two days and continues its box-office run amid competition from Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film

Saif is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film Haiwaan. The project is being directed by Priyadarshan and also stars Akshay Kumar and Saiyami Kher. The film has completed production, although its release date is yet to be announced.

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