Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Kriti Sanon film sees growth, crosses ₹29 cr

The spiritual sequel sees Homi Adajania return as director. Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna) are college sweethearts who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the institution of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Ally ( Kriti Sanon ), Diya's friend, who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead. But beneath the picture-perfect romance lies an insecurity. Convinced that Kunal may be marrying her out of obligation rather than love, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. The consequences form the rest of the story.

The mixed reviews does not seem to have dampened the film's word of mouth on social media, as the film continues to grow at the box office. It remains to be seen whether Cocktail 2 shows improvement on Sunday to pack a strong opening weekend at ₹50 crore in three days.

The latest report from Sacnilk states that Cocktail 2 has collected ₹16.25 crore on its second day of release. It is a spike in numbers compared to the performance on its opening day, when it had managed to collect ₹13.50 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹35.70 crore and total India net to ₹29.75 crore so far.

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 2 : Shahid Kapoor , Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon-starrer Cocktail 2 was released in theatres on Friday amid high expectations. The first film has its fair share of fans, and is remembered specially for Deepika Padukone 's performance. The sequel opened to mixed reviews from audience upon release, and did a decent haul on its opening day. Let's see how the film has fared on its second day of release. (Also read: Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film )

Cocktail 2 is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, Pramita R Vijan and Ankur Garg. Upon release, Kriti penned an emotional note expressing gratitude to her team and collaborators. She wrote, "Need all the love and hugs because Fin-Ally its Cocktail 2 Day!! Ally, Kunal and Diya are yours. I hope you love them, feel their hearts and cherish them as much as we have!! Homi Adajania, I have loved being your Ally. Thank you for trusting me and giving me wings to fly beyond what I thought I could with this one! She's always gonna be close to my heart.. love you always!"

She also expressed her love for her co-stars Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, thanking them for making her “journey beautiful.” "Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, I'm already missing you guys. Thank you for making this journey so beautiful & giving me the best memories for life!! Love you guys!! Luv Ranjan, I fell in love with the film instantly when you narrated! The characters, the humour, the graph, the story and what it says at the end.. you've made the perfect cocktail of all emotions and made it so today yet so rooted!" she wrote.