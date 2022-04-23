Ranbir Kapoor is seen in kurta pyjama, Rashmika Mandanna in a saree in leaked first looks from Animal

On Saturday, a fan account shared a video featuring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. In the video, which was shot in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, the duo is seen discussing something with their film's crew. Rashmika and Ranbir are currently shooting for their upcoming film Animal. Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor poses in Himachali cap with fans in Manali amid Animal shoot. Check out unseen pics

In the clip, Ranbir is seen wearing an all white kurta pyjama, whereas Rashmika is seen in a red saari. The film will mark Ranbir and Rashmika's first onscreen collaboration.

One fan commented, “Looks like a scene from a song.” Another one wrote, “One more blockbuster on the way," while one said, “Yar please don’t do this. They’re putting in a lot of hard work don’t reveal their look."

Ranbir and Rashmika commenced shooting for Animal earlier this week. The Hindi-language crime drama is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame and backed by T-Series. Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to be released on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Ranbir and his wife, actor Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film Brahmastra. The film, that also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles and will release in theatres on September 9. It has been directed by Ranbir's friend Ayan Mukerji. Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted dining together, fan compares rumoured couple to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika was last seen on screen in the Telugu film Aadavallu Meeku Johaarlu, which also featured Khushbu Sundar, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Urvashi, and Sharwanand. This year, apart from Mission Majnu, she will also see the release of her another Hindi film, Goodbye, which stars Amitabh Bachchan. She will also be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, opposite Allu Arjun.

