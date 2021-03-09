Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, says uncle Randhir Kapoor: 'I am not sure what he has got'
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is unwell but it is not known if he is suffering from Covid-19. His uncle Randhir Kapoor has spoken about the actor's health.
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is unwell, his uncle Randhir Kapoor has confirmed. While Randhir does now know what exactly has happened to his nephew, he added he is unsure if he has Covid-19.

As per a news report, Ranbir has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. But when they reached out to Randhir for confirmation, he could not reveal the cause behind his bad health.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, he said, "I believe he is not well, but I am not sure what he has got. I am not in town.” Earlier, Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Singh had contracted the coronavirus, while shooting for Jug Jug Jeeyo. Her co-star Varun Dhawan was also diagnosed as Covid-19 positive.

In December, Neetu’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to share an update on the actor's health. Riddhima shared a selfie with Neetu and wrote in the caption, “Thank you for all your good wishes & prayers - My mother has tested Covid negative today @neetu54.”

Neetu had confirmed her diagnosis in a statement saying, “Earlier this week I tested positive for Covid- 19. All safety measures are being followed and I am thankful to the authorities for all their help and quick response. I am in self-quarantine, taking medication on my doctor’s advice and feeling better. I am so grateful for all your love and support! Please stay safe, wear a mask, keep safe distance. Take care.”

Ranbir is currently working on multiple projects. He has Brahmastra with girlfriend Alia Bhatt, an untitled movie with Luv Ranjan co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, Animal with Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-starring Parineeti Chopra.

Recently, Alia took to Instagram to share a few new pictures from the sets of Brahmastra. The photos showed her, Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji all posing for the camera with the film's script in their hands.

Brahmastra is a three-part fantasy epic. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy.

