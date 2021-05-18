Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's work has spoken for itself': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on being a star kid
bollywood

'Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's work has spoken for itself': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on being a star kid

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has spoken about the 'advantages' that come with being a star kid and how ultimately, it is one's work that brings them success.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has said that being the children of Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got them exposure and attention in their initial days. However, their success cannot be attributed solely to it.

Speaking to a leading daily, Riddhima said it's one's work that finally makes or breaks them. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer, said that people accuse them of being born with an advantage, no matter what job they choose.

"Advantage kya hota hain (What's advantage)? We have grown up with the name and have got used to it. Besides, you might get a lot of eyeballs due to your family name when you are starting a brand, but later the brand speaks for itself," she said.

"If I were to become an actress, I'd be told that it was a given since my family is into films. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena (Kapoor, her cousins) are star kids but their work has spoken for itself; their success comes purely from their talent. They are superstars only because they are great at what they are doing," she added. Riddhima said that 'even a star kid has to have to do something in life'.

Also read: Step inside Neetu Kapoor's living room filled with ample seating space and a green view

Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and lives in Mumbai. Her family in Delhi and her mother and brother in Mumbai had all tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

On Tuesday, Neetu shared a picture from her video calling session with Riddhima. "Beautiful mornings with my beautiful," she captioned the picture.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
riddhima kapoor sahani ranbir kapoor neetu kapoor karisma kapoor

Related Stories

bollywood

Neetu Kapoor opens up about not living with Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni: 'I like my privacy'

PUBLISHED ON MAY 14, 2021 12:18 PM IST
bollywood

Neetu Kapoor says her friends left her because she was ‘an obsessed mother’ to Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima

PUBLISHED ON MAY 09, 2021 02:06 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
Dr KK Aggarwal
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP