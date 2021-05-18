'Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's work has spoken for itself': Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on being a star kid

Actor Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has said that being the children of Bollywood stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got them exposure and attention in their initial days. However, their success cannot be attributed solely to it.

Speaking to a leading daily, Riddhima said it's one's work that finally makes or breaks them. Riddhima, who is a jewellery designer, said that people accuse them of being born with an advantage, no matter what job they choose.

"Advantage kya hota hain (What's advantage)? We have grown up with the name and have got used to it. Besides, you might get a lot of eyeballs due to your family name when you are starting a brand, but later the brand speaks for itself," she said.

"If I were to become an actress, I'd be told that it was a given since my family is into films. Ranbir, Karisma, Kareena (Kapoor, her cousins) are star kids but their work has spoken for itself; their success comes purely from their talent. They are superstars only because they are great at what they are doing," she added. Riddhima said that 'even a star kid has to have to do something in life'.

Riddhima is married to businessman Bharat Sahni and lives in Mumbai. Her family in Delhi and her mother and brother in Mumbai had all tested positive for the coronavirus recently.

On Tuesday, Neetu shared a picture from her video calling session with Riddhima. "Beautiful mornings with my beautiful," she captioned the picture.