Ranbir Kapoor left this legendary singer’s biopic for Ramayana; Anurag Basu says it was a ‘tough choice’

Ranbir Kapoor is all set to take on the role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious two-part epic Ramayana, releasing on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. But the decision came at the cost of another major project — the long-awaited biopic on legendary singer Kishore Kumar, which has been in development for over a decade. Anurag Basu confirms Ranbir Kapoor's decision to prioritise Ramayana while expressing hope that the long-awaited Bollywood singer's biopic will proceed.

It was very difficult choice for Ranbir, says Anurag Basu

Director Anurag Basu, who was slated to direct the biopic, confirmed in a recent interview with BBC News that Ranbir had to choose between the two projects due to scheduling conflicts. “Ranbir had a tough choice in life — Kishore Kumar or Ramayana. It was very difficult for him. In the end, he chose Ramayana, and I think it was the right decision,” said Basu.

Ranbir and Basu have previously worked together on critically acclaimed films like Barfi (2012) and Jagga Jasoos (2017). Both have expressed a strong desire to collaborate again, but their packed schedules have made it difficult. “We keep trying to work together, but it’s just not happening,” Basu added.

With Ranbir stepping away from the biopic, reports suggest that Aamir Khan is now being considered for the role of Kishore Kumar. However, Anurag remains cautious, stating to Mid-Day, “Until everything is finalised and the contract is signed, I don’t think I should speak on it. This project has seen many ups and downs over the years. So, I’m keeping my fingers crossed that it happens this time and I go on set with the story, which I’ve been trying to tell for the last decade. I won’t jinx it by speaking about it."

Anurag Basu's latest

Anurag Basu directed Metro... In Dino premiered theatrically on July 4 to positive responses for its ensemble cast and layered storytelling. Anurag’s next film starring Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela, tentatively titled Aashiqui 3, was originally aimed for Diwali 2025, but now looks more likely for early 2026, according to industry reports.