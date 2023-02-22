Ranbir Kapoor on being asked about bad phase of Bollywood: 'Pathaan ki collection dekhi hai?'

Actor Ranbir Kapoor recently responded to a media person at an event who questioned him about the uncertain phase in Bollywood. The event was held for the promotion of his upcoming release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. Responding to the question, Ranbir cited an example of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan which continues to rule the box office even after four weeks after its release last month. Also read: Alia Bhatt pics leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor share similar experiences; Swara Bhasker, Karan Johar also react

A video of Ranbir from the event has surfaced online. In the video, the journalist asked Ranbir, “Ranbir Bollywood ka abhi thora dicey chal raha hai…(Bollywood is currently in a dicey phase).” Interrupting her, Ranbir answered, “Kya baat kar rahi hai? Pathaan ki collection dekhi nahi tune? (What are you saying? Have you not seen the box office collection of Pathaan?)”

As the journalist continues to ask another question during the media interaction, Ranbir further asked her, “Pehle, aap kaunsi publication se ho (Which media publication you are from?)” After she replied, the actor mockingly told her, “BBC News. Abhi toh aapke bhi kuch chal rahe hai na aaj kal…uska kya? Pehle woh jawab do (I think something is going on with your company these days. What about that, you tell me first).” His words left everyone in the room in splits.

Reacting to the video, a Twitter user commented, “Bhai savage." Someone else also said, “Epic especially the last one when he questioned the reporter.”

The reputed news organisation came under scanner earlier this month after the Income Tax Department conducted a survey operation at their offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of an investigation into alleged tax evasion.

Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently waiting for the release of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Directed by Luv Ranjan of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame, the film has Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead alongside Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi and Rajesh Jais in key roles. It is slated to release on March 8, 2023.

